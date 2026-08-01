Celine Dion's ballad ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ turns 30: Happy anniversary to a timeless classic

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) As her iconic ballad ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ turned 30, award-winning singer Celine Dion marked the anniversary of the Jim Steinman-penned song and paid tribute to the timeless classic.

The official Instagram handle of Dion posted a glimpse of the making of the 1996 number, which was once hailed by Andrew Lloyd Webber as "the greatest love song ever written."

The caption read: “Turning 30 on the 30th…Released on this day in 1996, Andrew Lloyd Webber once described Celine’s Jim Steinman penned ballad, ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’ as THE greatest love song ever written.’”

“Happy anniversary to a timeless classic that continues to move generations of fans around the world.”

According to Steinman, the song was inspired by Wuthering Heights and was intended as "the most passionate, romantic song" he could create. Meat Loaf, who had collaborated with Steinman on many of his hit songs, had wanted to record the track for years, but Steinman refused, saying he viewed it as a "woman's song".

Steinman won a court case that prevented Meat Loaf from recording it, Girl group Pandora's Box recorded the first released version, and the song later became widely known through a cover by Celine Dion.

Celine Dion had recorded the number for her album Falling into You, and her version became a commercial hit, reaching number one on the Canadian Singles Chart, It won two on the US Billboard Hot 100, and number three on the UK Singles Chart in late 1996.

Celine Dion, who is tagged as the "Queen of Power Ballads", is known for her powerful, technically skilled vocals and commercially successful works, which have had a significant impact on popular music.

Apart from her many award-winning numbers, Dion’s track My Heart Will Go On for the 1997 blockbuster Titanic became one of the best-selling singles and is even hummed today in 2026.

--IANS

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