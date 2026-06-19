Jackie Chan reveals three wishes he held close throughout his career

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) One of the world’s greatest action superstars, Jackie Chan, has shared the three wishes he carried with him when he first started and revealed it was for Chinese cinema, Chinese filmmakers, and the next generation.

The legendary martial artist shared a string of images from iconic locations he has visited in China, including the Great Wall of China in Beijing in 2004, the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai in 2010, and Deshengbao in Shanxi in 2019.

He wrote in the caption: “Looking at these old photos, I can still feel it — the exhaustion, the excitement, the youth I left on those sets somewhere in China. Over the years, no matter where I go, my friends around the world warmly call me ‘Jackie.’”

He talked about his early days filming in China and shared his deep connection to his homeland.

The actor said that while his films may have introduced China to audiences worldwide, it was China that first gave him the stories, values, and inspiration that defined his life and career.

Chan added: “It was the movies that gave me that name — that gave me the chance to share stories across borders and take me out into the world. But the further I went, the more I found myself thinking about where it all began. It was China that made me.”

“Long before 'Jackie Chan' existed, this land had already shaped who I would become. Kindness. Perseverance. Sincerity. Every time I come back, the same feeling is always there. I’ve seen this place change and grow, but some things never change — the warmth between people, a culture that never fades, and the stories hidden in its mountains and rivers.

“People say my movies brought China to the world. But the truth is — China gave me the stories first. When I started out, I carried three wishes: for Chinese cinema, for Chinese filmmakers, for the next generation. Today, I carry a fourth — I want the world to come and see this place that I love.”

--IANS

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