Jaaved Jaaferi reveals how he called for equality for dancers, insisted they share same hotels & stage space as stars

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor cum dancer Jaaved Jaaferi recalled his olden days where he played a pivotal role in changing how dancers were treated during live stage performances, further calling for equality.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the star performer revealed that he was among the first artists to insist that dancers accompany stars on tours and receive the same level of respect and facilities.

Reflecting on the early days of stage shows, Jaaved shared that despite not being a major star at the time, he took a firm stand towards the contribution of dancers because he understood the hard work they put into every performance.

“I was not some big star. If you look at it from that perspective, I was okay, mid-level. But I used to understand how hard the dancers worked and the right that is earned. So for me, it was that they should stay where we stay. We will stay in the same hotel,” he told IANS.

Jaaved recalled that event organizers were initially surprised when he insisted on bringing dancers along for his performances.

“Earlier, people used to tell me, ‘Sir, you come to our show and do a performance.’ I said I want dancers. They would say, ‘Sir, you are a dancer yourself. Why do you want dancers?’ I said, ‘That’s why I want dancers,’” he shared.

The actor explained that while many stars at the time would perform a brief dance and leave, he wanted to present a properly choreographed act complete with supporting dancers.

“The heroes of that time, I won’t name anybody, but they used to go and do a little jig and come back. I said no. I want a proper structured item. Minimum I used to say two boys and one girl. If the budget was a little better, then three girls and three boys. It was a proper set kind of an item,” Jaaved said.

The ‘Boogie Woogie’ judge also revealed that he and his troupe travelled back then extensively across the country, including the Northeast, performing together as a team.

Pointing to how stage performances have evolved over the years, Jaaved said that it is now common to see artists performing with large groups of dancers, stating that it was no t common back in the 80s or early 90s era, quipping that he would like to take some credit for bringing about that change.

“Today, you are taking 15 dancers, 20 dancers, which is great. But honestly, I think I should take that credit that I opened that door, that dancers should come on and perform with artists,” he stated.

Jaaved, currently is seen on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer in the capacity of a judge.

He will also be seen in the fourth instalment of the iconic movie, ‘Dhamaal’.

–IANS

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