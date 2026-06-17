Jaaved Jaaferi calls social media 'extremely dangerous' for today's generation, raises serious concerns 

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Dancer cum actor Jaaved Jaaferi has opened his heart on the current situation of the current generation with their patience and concentration levels falling drastically post the advancement in technologies, moreover social media.

The actor believes social media and excessive screen exposure have become a serious concern for the younger generation.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Jaaved shared his concerns about how technology is shaping Gen Z and younger children.

Calling it a global issue that needs urgent attention, Jaaved said, "This is a problem. This is a problem of the whole world. And it's a very serious problem.”

Recalling a conversation with his younger son, the actor revealed how difficult it has become for today's generation to simply sit still and appreciate things around them while observing and soaking it in all patiently.

"I told my younger son to sit and watch the sunset. Can he watch it? Sunset? Nothing. Sit and watch the sunset. In 10 minutes, he can't watch it. He can't," he said.

Explaining the reason behind it, Javed rightly pointed out that children who have, grown up with screens and gadgets more than toys and nature, are constantly exposed to fast-moving visuals making it difficult for their brain to process.

Further elaborating on the topic with his son's example, Jaaved said, "The younger one especially grew up on the iPad. He does a lot of work on it. You are constantly watching your brain register 24 frames to 30 frames. In real life is not 30 frames per second. It is one frame. But when you are watching has 30 frames, your subconscious is used to this movement. en something goes static, you feel everything stopped. I need movement," he explained.

Jaaved further also contrasted the experience with that of his elder son, who was exposed to technology much later and comparatively grew up in a mindful and healthier environment overall."

My elder son grew up a little earlier before the technology actually took over. He was not attached to these things so much. He's still not that much," he said.

The actor further could particularly long-term effects of excessive screen dependency could be dangerous, highlighting that it particularly could majorly impact patience levels and focus.

"It's very dangerous. And the level of patience is going down.down drastically all want it instant and that is extremely dangerous. Exactly why patience levels are going drastically down," Jaaved said.

---IANS

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