May 01, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Jaafar Jackson on holding on to Michael Jackson’s real Grammy: Favorite moment on set

Jaafar Jackson on holding on to Michael Jackson’s real Grammy: Favorite moments on set

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Debutant Jaafar Jackson has shared one of his many favorite moments from the sets of “Michael” and said it was being able to hold his late uncle Michael Jackson’s actual Grammy for a scene.

Jaafar, who essayed the role of the late King of Pop in the biopic, shared a picture of himself holding the “real” Grammy.

For the caption, he wrote: “One of my many favorite moments on set. Being able to hold his actual real Grammys while recreating this was truly special!”

Michael was one of the most-awarded music artists in history and was feted with 13 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Legend Award, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; 26 American Music Awards; 12 World Music Awards; 8 MTV Video Music Awards; 6 Brit Awards; and 3 presidential honors.

Talking about Jaafar, he is the son of Jermaine Jackson, a member of The Jackson 5, and Alejandra Jackson.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and features an ensemble cast including Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and released in cinemas on 24 April.

The film, which has grossed $245 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2026, follows the life of American singer Michael Jackson, covering the period from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 60s to his early solo career.

Michael is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his musical achievements broke American racial barriers and made him a dominant figure worldwide.

He popularized street dance moves such as the moonwalk, the robot, and the anti-gravity lean. It was in 2009, when Jackson died at age 50 from cardiac arrest, caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose.

--IANS

dc/

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