October 19, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

IWL 2026-27 season to kick off on November 13

IWL 2026-27 season to kick off on November 13

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Indian Women’s League (IWL), India’s premier women’s club football competition, is set to commence its 2026-27 season on November 13, with eight clubs competing for the coveted title across Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru.

The upcoming season marks another important step in the development of women’s club football in India, with the league continuing to provide a competitive platform for the country’s leading women footballers.

The eight participating clubs will include six teams from the previous season -- East Bengal FC, Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Nita Football Academy, Gokulam Kerala FC and Garhwal United FC -- alongside HOPS FC and Juba Sangha FC, who earned promotion from IWL 2 after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 2025-26 season.

Defending champions East Bengal FC will enter the new season aiming to retain their crown after a dominant campaign in 2025-26 with 13 wins and just one loss.

The previous season also witnessed impressive individual performances, led by East Bengal FC’s Fazila Ikwaput, who finished as the league’s leading scorer with 20 goals. Nita Football Academy’s Pyari Xaxa and Sethu FC’s Lynda Kom were among the other notable attacking performers, highlighting the depth of talent across the league.

The announcement comes as the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) and Capri Sports work together following their landmark 15-year partnership for the commercial development and marketing rights of the IWL and IWL 2.

M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General, said, “The Indian Women’s League remains a cornerstone of the development of women’s football in India. The 2026-27 season will see eight clubs compete for the title, with players across the country looking to make their mark on the national stage.

"Alongside the IWL, the IWL 2 provides a valuable pathway for clubs and players to progress through the domestic structure. We look forward to an exciting season and remain committed to creating more opportunities for women footballers across India.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy: Sutar's historic 400 headlines day two; Badoni hits double ton, Sarfaraz, Patidar smash centuries

Ranji Trophy: Sutar's historic 400 headlines day two; Badoni hits double ton, Sarfaraz, Patidar smash centuries

South Korea's An Se-young makes badminton history with 47th title at Denmark Open to become the most decorated women's singles player in badminton history. Photo credit: bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com/X

Badminton: An Se-young makes history with 47th title at Denmark Open

20-day Mumbai stay, football ground recce and escape via Surat: Inside the Tiger Shroff firing conspiracy

20-day Mumbai stay, football ground recce and escape via Surat: Inside the Tiger Shroff firing conspiracy

Indian diplomat, Madinah's Deputy Governor discuss strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties

Indian diplomat, Madinah's Deputy Governor discuss strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties

China trying to put entire western Pacific into its sphere of influence: Report (File image)

China trying to put entire western Pacific into its sphere of influence: Report

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 profit falls over 29 pc

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 profit falls over 29 pc

Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video (Photo: Dipika Kakkar/ Instagram)

Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video

Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux at highest base price as 146 players enter the auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 to be held in Kochi on October 28. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2027: Dunkley, Molineux at highest base price as 146 players enter auction

President Murmu extends greetings on the eve of Vijayadashami (Photo: IANS)

President Murmu extends greetings on the eve of Vijayadashami

‘We can go all the way’: Haryana Hurricanes owner Rathi backs Volleyball Champions League (VCL) title bid. Photo credit: Haryana Hurricane

‘We can go all the way’: Haryana Hurricanes owner Rathi backs VCL title bid