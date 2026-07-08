'I’ve been longing for this goal since WC in Qatar': Hernandez on late winner against Egypt

Atlanta, July 8 (IANS) After securing an unforgettable 3-2 Round of 16 victory with a late winner against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last-16 tie, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez said he has been "longing for this goal since the World Cup in Qatar".

Fernandez, who memorably scored in Argentina’s crucial 2-0 win over Mexico four years ago, hadn’t yet played a leading role in the FIFA World Cup 2026 until he made his presence felt in the third minute of stoppage time to head in a perfect cross from Lautaro Martinez, sending the Argentina crowd into a frenzy on Tuesday.

“It’s the most important goal of my career,” said Fernandez after the match. “It’s first, and the second is the Mexico one. I’ve been longing for this goal for about three years, ever since the World Cup in Qatar. To be able to experience moments like this — honestly, I thank God. I feel privileged."

“When the ball went in, I thought of my whole family up there in the stands, of everyone in the stadium, and of the people back in Argentina. Honestly, my heart was filled with emotion and pride. We know that all Argentines are rooting for us, and that’s absolutely crucial for us," he added.

Fernandez and Co. showed great character by rallying from a deficit for the first time in a World Cup match in the Scaloni era. Egypt were in control, leading 2-0 until the 79th minute, when Cristian Romero pulled one back with a header. Then, Lionel Messi equalised in the 83rd minute before the winner from Fernandez, whose goal was the 3,000th in FIFA World Cup history.

“I want to praise my team-mates: we have a phenomenal group u— a group that never gives up and has tremendous quality, no matter the difficulties or adversity. We’re always united,” said Fernandez.

--IANS

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