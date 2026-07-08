Harshad Chopda calls Shreya Kalra 'chudail' over argument with Shivangi Joshi

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Television actor Harshad Chopda lost his cool when co-contestant Shreya Kalra called her names such as “chudail” (witch) and even hurled abuse during an argument with his “friend” Shivangi Joshi.

In the latest episode of the Netflix show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, an argument unfolded after Shreya requested to have snacks as she is on “heavy medication.

With limited "kharcha paani," the housemates began questioning Shreya after she revealed she was on medication, something she hadn't mentioned earlier.

“Kharcha Paani” is the balance of digital money the contestants get every week to buy their meals in the show after. They earn it via tasks and nominations.

Shivangi later approached Shreya to ask if she was "really unwell," which led to an argument. The heated exchange left Shivangi in tears, and she turned to her friend and former co-star, Harshad Chopda, for comfort.

Seeing Shivangi in tears, Harshad was left furious and almost charged at Shreya. However, Shivangi and fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola managed to hold him back.

He was then seen screaming: “Aur us chudail ko bol mooh na khole apna (Ask that witch to shut her mouth).”

As Harshad lost his cool, Shivangi, Akanksha Chamola, and Ram Kapoor stepped in to calm him down.

Harshad was then seen saying: “I need to talk to her because I want to tell her that she cannot talk to you in the way she wants to. Trust me, I will be calm. Please let me talk to her.”

He then abused Shreya and said that she “has not done anything in life.”

The show currently has popular names such as Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6

weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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