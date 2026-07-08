July 08, 2026 7:49 AM हिंदी

US says over 80 Iranian targets hit in fresh strikes after attacks on commercial vessels

US says over 80 Iranian targets hit in fresh strikes after attacks on commercial vessels

Washington, July 8 (IANS) The United States has carried out a new round of military strikes against Iran, targeting more than 80 sites in response to what Washington described as Tehran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Announcing the operation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted using precision-guided munitions and were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten international maritime commerce.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

“U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor,” it added.

According to the US, Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait, including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

“The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation,” said CENTCOM.

“CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed,” it added.

According to the US military, the strikes targeted a broad range of Iranian military assets, including air defence systems, command and control infrastructure, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile capabilities, and dozens of boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, serving as a key route for global oil and commercial shipping. Any disruption to navigation through the waterway has significant implications for international trade and global energy markets.

The latest military action follows Washington’s accusation that Iranian forces attacked three commercial vessels passing through the strait, an incident the United States described as a violation of the ceasefire and a threat to freedom of navigation.

--IANS

rs/

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