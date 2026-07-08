Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall; IMD forecasts more showers over next five days

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued to keep the national capital under a 'yellow alert', forecasting more rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next five days.

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness generally cloudy skies on both Wednesday and Thursday, with intermittent spells of light rain, isolated moderate showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds at 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph.

The weather department has also predicted that wet weather conditions will persist across the national capital over the coming days, with varying intensity of rainfall and associated weather activity.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Gurugram continued to deal with the aftermath of intense monsoon showers that led to widespread waterlogging, flooding and major traffic disruptions.

On July 9, Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds during the morning and forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain is also expected during the night, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather agency is expected to downgrade the warning level to a Green Alert, indicating no significant warning, on July 10 and July 11.

Despite the change in alert status, cloudy skies are likely to prevail, with the possibility of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon or afternoon on both days.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds over the next three days, urging people to stay alert as unstable weather conditions are expected to continue across Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region.

--IANS

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