October 26, 2026 1:43 PM हिंदी

It's not that important; there will be many more: Mbappe on 100 goals with Real Madrid 

It's not that important; there will be many more: Mbappe on 100 goals with Real Madrid 

Barcelona, Oct 26 (IANS) After reaching 100 goals with Real Madrid, star forward Kylian Mbappe said that the feat is not that important, as "there will be many more goals."

Mbappe reached 100 goals with Real Madrid during El Clasico. The forward achieved this milestone after an outstanding performance, scoring a brace that secured the team's victory at Camp Nou. He achieved the feat in his 116th match.

The Frenchman's 100 goals with Real Madrid are distributed as 67 in La Liga, 25 in the Champions League, four in the Copa del Rey, two in the Club World Cup, one in the UEFA Super Cup, and one in the Spanish Super Cup.

He scored 44 goals in his first season with the club, 42 last season, and has 14 so far this season.

"I'm very happy. Everyone knows that I like scoring goals and helping the team in that way. But I think this is just a detail because the most important thing is the team’s victory and the group effort. This victory will give the group a lot of confidence, and there will be many more goals, so it’s not that important," Mbappe said.

He added, "The protagonist of the match is the team and the group because we knew we had to play a strong game, but also a team game. We prepared well in the last few matches because we won and played well. We came in with a good mindset, and we gave it our all."

Since opening his Real Madrid goal account in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta in the 2024/25 season, Mbappe has won the 2024/25 Golden Boot and two Pichichi Trophies (2024/25 and 2025/26). Additionally, he was the top scorer of the last Champions League.

In 2025, he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record as the top scorer for Real Madrid in a calendar year, with 59 goals. Moreover, during the last World Cup, he became the all-time top scorer of the competition with 22 goals, representing France.

--IANS

bc/vi

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