'It's like a rollercoaster': Danks backs Bayern's winger Lennart Karl amid criticism

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Bayern Munich interim head coach Aaron Danks has thrown his support behind young winger Lennart Karl, insisting that fluctuations in form are a normal part of a young player's development, while also providing updates on the availability of captain Manuel Neuer ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Danks, who is standing in for the unwell Vincent Kompany, said Karl should not be judged harshly for his recent performances, stressing that young players often experience ups and downs as they progress in their careers.

Drawing on his experience of working with young footballers during his time at England's Football Association, Danks said the expectations surrounding Karl's development should be realistic.

"What Lenny is going through right now is completely normal. Everyone expects and hopes that the path will be straight and lead directly to the top. But in reality, it is like a rollercoaster: there are highs and lows, fluctuations in performance, moments of great confidence and moments of low confidence. We believe in him, stand behind him and encourage him to work hard," Danks said during a press conference on Friday, as quoted by Goal.com.

The 18-year-old winger enjoyed a rapid rise last autumn but struggled to maintain his momentum after injury problems disrupted the second half of last season and eventually ruled him out of the World Cup.

Karl also had a difficult beginning to the ongoing campaign but has shown signs of improvement in recent appearances. He started Bayern's last two matches and delivered an encouraging performance in their 6-1 victory against 1. FC Magdeburg on Wednesday.

The youngster played a key role in the build-up to Michael Olise's opening goal with an excellent through ball before setting up the fourth goal.

Danks was pleased with the youngster's recent progress and highlighted his contribution to the team's defensive responsibilities as well. "In the last two games, he has shown some really positive signs. He has worked hard, carried out his defensive duties for the team very well and shown moments of real quality," he added.

Meanwhile, Bayern will continue to miss Neuer for their much-anticipated encounter against Borussia Dortmund, with Danks confirming that the goalkeeper has not recovered sufficiently from his foot problem.

The interim coach said the match, scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 pm local time, has come too soon for the 40-year-old captain, who will miss his third consecutive game. "He still has a bit of pain in his foot. He's taking it day by day," Danks said.

Jonas Urbig is expected to continue between the posts, with the 23-year-old set to make his third successive appearance and seventh overall this season.

--IANS

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