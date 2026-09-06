Jasmin Bhasin reacts to breakup rumours with Aly Goni: Not everything is a cryptic message

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Television actress Jasmin Bhasin decided to react to the speculations that she has ended her relationship with beau Aly Ghoni. The rumours started doing the rounds after Jasmin shared a heartfelt post about her first tattoo that read ‘I Am Enough’.

In the now-deleted post, Jasmin had opened up about how the tattoo was her promise to herself that she would never abandon herself in order to be loved and accepted by someone else.

After seeing the post, many users were convinced that it was Jasmin's cryptic way of hinting that all was not going well between her and Aly.

Now, Jasmin has refuted these breakup rumours with another social media post.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant stressed that her post should not be taken as a ‘cryptic message’ about her relationship.

Jasmin wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, "Not everything in my life is a cryptic message about my relationship. Sometimes, a woman is simply talking about herself. Surprising how for views and attention media pages twist and turn the posts and start using couple images to show it in a manner that will get them eyeballs. Chill guys!! (sic)."

On Saturday, Jasmin revealed the story behind her first tattoo, saying, “For the longest time, I kept trying to fit myself into little boxes, changing, shrinking, adjusting, becoming whoever I thought I needed to be to feel loved, accepted and to belong. Somewhere along the way, I lost the most important person, Myself!! I stopped being the carefree, joyous, positive and sorted girl I knew I was. I was constantly trying to be “enough” for everyone else, forgetting that I was already enough for myself."

She shared that during a healing session she was hit with a life-changing realization, "I don’t have to become smaller to fit into someone else’s world."

--IANS

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