'It's been a mad 15 years': Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell after retiring from international cricket

London, July 3 (IANS) Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket during the England vs New Zealand third test, former captain Ben Stokes has shared an emotional farewell message, thanking fans, teammates and everyone who supported him during his remarkable 15-year career.

Stokes, regarded as one of England's greatest all-rounders and match-winners, reflected on the highs and lows of his journey in a heartfelt post on X, saying the decision to retire was one only he could make.

"It's been a mad 15 years. It's had everything thrown in there, from the highest highs to the lowest lows (on and off the field). My time was up, and no one was going to be able to make that decision other than me. But in the meantime, I just want to say I love every single England fan and every single cricket fan who's supported me over the years," Stokes wrote.

The 35-year-old also expressed gratitude to his teammates and everyone associated with his career.

"I love every single person I've walked out onto the field with representing England. I could go on and on, but I hope you get the gist of how much I loved doing what I did for 15 years. I'm looking forward to being a fan and supporting the team, and the odd day in hospitality won't go amiss. Family, friends, teammates, fans... I love yas all. Stokesy," he added.

Stokes brought the curtain down on an illustrious international career after England's defeat to New Zealand in the third Test, his final appearance in England colours.

He leaves the game as one of the defining cricketers of his generation and among England's greatest match-winners. His unbeaten 84 in the unforgettable 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand helped England lift the trophy for the first time in history after a dramatic Super Over finish.

Just six weeks later, Stokes produced another iconic innings, smashing an unbeaten 135 at Headingley to script one of the greatest Test victories of all time and keep England alive in the 2019 Ashes series against Australia.

Beyond those defining moments, Stokes was instrumental in England's triumph at the 2022 T20 World Cup and later led the side through the transformative 'Bazball' era after taking over the Test captaincy.

He retires having represented England in 122 Tests, including 44 as captain, scoring more than 7,000 runs and taking over 200 wickets in the longest format. He also featured in 114 One-Day Internationals and 43 T20 Internationals, cementing his legacy as one of England's finest all-format cricketers.

--IANS

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