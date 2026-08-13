‘It's an extremely proud moment’: Trupti Murgunde on India hosting BWF World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Around 17 years after representing India at the World Championships in Hyderabad, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde believes the return of the prestigious tournament to the country reflects India’s remarkable growth as a sporting nation and will provide a major boost to the next generation of shuttlers.

The BWF World Championships 2026 will begin on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, with India hosting the prestigious tournament for only the second time after Hyderabad staged the 2009 edition.

Murgunde, who competed at the 2009 World Championships, described the return of the event to India as a proud moment for the country’s sporting fraternity.

“It’s an extremely proud moment for the Indian sporting fraternity that we have got it again after 17 years,” Murgunde told SAI Media.

“Especially, I would say the last 8 to 10 years of Indian sports have been fantastic. We’ve seen amazing results coming in multiple events as well as getting all these kinds of international events. It is really imperative right now and essential,” she added.

Murgunde feels the significance of hosting major international events extends beyond badminton, with India increasingly becoming a destination for global sporting competitions across disciplines.

“We’ve also heard our Hon’ble Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya mentioning how much we are looking forward to having the international events coming to India in general across all sports,” she said.

Having experienced a World Championships on home soil herself, Murgunde believes the Delhi edition will be particularly valuable for India’s younger shuttlers.

With India set to field a combination of experienced campaigners and emerging players, she feels the youngsters can benefit immensely from the opportunity to compete in front of home supporters.

“For the upcoming players, it is the best platform, I would say, because you’re getting a fantastic opportunity to showcase your talent, your performances in your home ground,” Murgunde said.

The 2006 Commonwealth Games medallist also highlighted the difference that playing in front of a home crowd can make, particularly for young athletes gaining experience at the highest level.

“When you are playing on the home ground, it’s a very different atmosphere. We’ve seen that when the India Open happens, or any other major events are happening in India. It always makes a huge difference,” she said.

“For the youngsters, again, having these events more and more in your own country makes it much easier and better for them. That effect stays on for a long time,” Murgunde added.

--IANS

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