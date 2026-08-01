'It's about time I repay them': Foden after signing new City deal

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Phil Foden says he is determined to repay Manchester City's faith in him after signing a new long-term contract, with the England midfielder viewing the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca as the perfect opportunity for a fresh start following two difficult seasons.

The 26-year-old recently extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2030. He admitted that the club's decision to offer him a new deal, despite his recent struggles, has given him renewed confidence.

"It has made me feel relaxed, and I can just concentrate on being the best version of me and give back to the football club for trusting in me," Foden said. "It's nice to see the support from the club, and it means a lot. It's about time I try to repay them and give back to the club."

Foden had the best season of his career in 2023-24, scoring 19 goals as City won the Premier League title. He earned both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards. However, he has not been able to match that success over the past two seasons, managing only 10 goals last season and failing to score in his last 31 appearances for club and country.

The academy graduate made his senior debut under former manager Pep Guardiola at 17. Since then, he has made 369 appearances for City, winning six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and two FA Cups. With Guardiola leaving at the end of last season and former assistant Enzo Maresca taking over, Foden believes the club has entered a new and exciting chapter.

"Very good—a fresh start, a new manager, and so far, I'm really enjoying it," he said. "It is very strange, but I know Enzo from before, so that helps. I know him quite well and what he is about. That has definitely helped, having that relationship with him."

Foden also revealed that Maresca personally reached out after he was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Three Lions lost to Argentina in the semifinals.

"He reached out just afterward to see if I was okay, which was very kind of him. It shows his character and who he is," Foden said. "He cares about everyone and wants to have a good relationship with the team."

The midfielder admitted it was painful to watch England's World Cup campaign from a distance after he started in the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. After dealing with an ankle injury and personal issues last season, Foden said he is now "fully fit" and eager to find his best form again.

Maresca, who previously coached Foden in City's academy and later worked as Guardiola's assistant, believes the midfielder can return to his peak.

"Phil is very important, like the rest. Knowing Phil from years ago, I know how good he is," the City boss said. "It is my job to help him be the Phil we all want. First of all, being happy and enjoying football is the most important. If he feels good, he can help us win titles."

Maresca will lead Manchester City for the first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Inter Milan in Hong Kong. Despite the departures of Guardiola, captain Bernardo Silva, and defender John Stones, Foden remains confident that City can compete for every major title.

"I think we can win everything, but it's obviously hard. We still have an unbelievable team," he said.

--IANS

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