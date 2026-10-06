Italy overpower Turkiye 3-1 to stay in contention for Nations League QF

Bologna, Oct 6 (IANS) Roberto Mancini claimed a first win on home soil since returning as Italy manager as the Azzurri defeated Turki̇ye 3-1 and climbed to second place in their Nations League Group A1.

Gianluca Scamacca's opener was the difference at the interval, but Aral Şimşir managed to draw Turki̇ye level after the restart. Parity would not remain for long, however, as Riccardo Calafiori came off the bench to head his side back in front before Pio Esposito sealed the win in the closing stages.

The 3-1 victory against Turkey, despite several absences, ensures Italy will be seeded in the European Championship qualifying draw, and above all, stay in contention for the Nations League quarterfinals.

Leading without a dazzling first-half display through Scamacca, who scored three years after his last goal for Italy, Italy responded forcefully afterSimsir's equaliser thanks to goals from Riccardo Calafiori and the usual Pio Esposito.

Despite being injured, Turkey approaches the match well, while Italy starts too timidly. And so, after Scamacca's shot goes off target, the first saves are made by Donnarumma, who stretches to deflect Kabak's long-range effort into a corner before blocking Akgün's header, which the defense loses.

The Azzurri opened up their first and only real chance of the first half when Di Lorenzo's cross landed on Scamacca's header, which hit the back of Celik. The Atalanta striker was quick to get ahead of Kabak and unleash a powerful right-footed strike that flew under the crossbar.

A misunderstanding between Di Lorenzo and Donnarumma threatened to cost Italy dearly, but Simsir didn't capitalise. The Turkish striker once again had the ball on his head to make it 1-1, with Mancini doing well to clear it from just feet away from goal.

Calafiori then put Italy back in front with a commanding leap from Barella's free kick. The usual Gigio Donnarumma leap to Ozcan's long-range strike, then rushed out to give substitute Akturkoglu the chance to make it 2-2 but he wasted it.

Esposito then took charge in the closing credits, deflecting Romano's cross into the net, scoring his seventh goal in thirteen appearances for Italy. It ended with the 30,000 at the Dall'Ara chanting the po-popopo-popopo of the best evenings.

Italy will be back on the pitch for the final two group matches on November 12 in Milan against France and on November 15 in Brussels against Belgium.

IANS

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