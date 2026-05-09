Italian Open: Gauff survives Sierra scare to reach last 16

Rome, May 9 (IANS) Coco Gauff recovered from a sluggish start and a third-set scare to defeat Argentina’s Solana Sierra 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 and book her place in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open 2026 in Rome on Saturday.

The third-seeded American was pushed hard by the world No. 72 in a tense third-round clash that lasted two hours and 10 minutes on the clay courts of the Foro Italico. After dropping the opening set, Gauff responded emphatically by blanking Sierra in the second before producing a stirring comeback in the decider to keep her Rome campaign alive.

Gauff had started brightly, racing to a 2-0 lead in the first set, but struggled to maintain consistency as Sierra fought back strongly. The Argentine earned a crucial break in the 11th game and then held serve to close out the opener 7-5, leaving the American visibly frustrated. In a moment that quickly made the rounds on social media, Gauff tapped herself on the head with her racket after conceding the set.

The reset proved immediate and effective. Gauff dominated the second set from start to finish, not dropping a single game as she rediscovered her rhythm and overwhelmed Sierra with aggressive returning.

The deciding set, however, brought fresh drama. Sierra surged into a 3-0 lead with back-to-back breaks and looked poised for a major upset. But Gauff, the reigning French Open champion, raised her level at the perfect time, reeling off five consecutive games to turn the match on its head and move within touching distance of victory.

Although Sierra broke back when Gauff failed to convert a match point while serving at 5-3, the American immediately regained control, breaking once more and sealing the contest on her third match point.

Despite committing five double faults and saving only four of the 10 break points she faced, Gauff’s return game proved decisive. She created 22 break-point opportunities and converted eight, repeatedly exposing Sierra’s serve under pressure.

The victory marked Gauff’s 19th career match win in Rome, more than at any other non-Grand Slam event, and moved last year’s finalist one step closer to another deep run in the Italian capital, where she finished runner-up to Jasmine Paolini in 2025.

Gauff will next face the winner of the clash between 16th seed Iva Jovic and fellow American Taylor Townsend for a place in the quarter-finals.

--IANS

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