May 09, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Social security, pension schemes show our commitment to bring dignity, financial security to people: PM Modi​

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that key Jan Suraksha Schemes, which completed 11 years of providing social security cover, reflect the government’s commitment to bring dignity, assurance and financial security into the lives of the people of India.​

Launched on May 9, 2015, by PM Modi, the schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) -- were envisioned to provide affordable financial protection to all, particularly underserved and vulnerable sections of society.​

“On this day, 11 years ago, key social security and pension schemes were launched by the NDA Government. They reflect our commitment to bring dignity, assurance and financial security into the lives of the people of India,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.​

Sharing a MyGovIndia thread, PM Modi said that “This thread highlights that the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana have had a positive impact at the grassroots”.​

PM Modi further stated that the Atal Pension Yojana has been highly beneficial for many people, enabling them to lead a more secure life in their old age.​

“The scheme reflects our commitment to making social security accessible and inclusive. It is gladdening to see our Nari Shakti in particular benefit from this scheme,” he mentioned.​

The three Jan Suraksha Schemes have reached 94.5 crore in cumulative enrolments.​

The enrolments under PMJJBY have exceeded 27.43 crore; under PMSBY, more than 58.09 crore people have enrolled; and more than 9.04 crore individuals have enrolled in the APY scheme (till April 30).​

The PMJJBY scheme has settled claims worth more than Rs 21,500 crore for over 10.7 lakh families. Notably, the PMSBY scheme has settled claims worth more than Rs 3,660 crore for over 1.84 lakh families.​

These flagship schemes aim to broaden the insurance and pension landscape by shielding citizens against life’s uncertainties and fostering long-term financial resilience.​

--IANS

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