IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes RCB with celebration of Chhattisgarh’s culture and heritage ahead of home fixtures

Raipur, May 9 (IANS) Ahead of their much-anticipated home fixtures in Raipur, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad took time away from the field to immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of Chhattisgarh, experiencing the region’s local food, music, art and heritage in an expo that brought the team closer to the spirit of the state.

As part of the cultural experience, the players were welcomed with traditional music and dance performances before exploring local handicrafts, tribal art forms and regional cuisine that showcased the diversity and heritage of Chhattisgarh.

“I really liked it, especially when we entered and they played traditional music with drums while people were dancing. We also got to learn about the tribal communities here and their history, which was really special,” said captain Rajat Patidar.

One of the highlights of the evening for the players was discovering the famed Godna art form, a traditional tattoo practice deeply rooted in tribal culture that has now evolved into textile and clothing designs to preserve the art across generations.

Krunal Pandya was particularly fascinated by the craftsmanship and storytelling behind the artwork.

“This is the first time I am coming to Raipur and it’s been pretty amazing. I explored the rich heritage and culture that Chhattisgarh and Raipur offer us. People are so skillful over here, the handicraft the l art and how they have preserved it was something really unique to learn about. It’s amazing to see how culture and traditions are being carried forward,” he said.

The RCB players also sampled a wide range of local delicacies from the region, including Charota Bhaji, Kanda Bhaji, Tikur Sherbet and traditional ragi-based dishes, giving them a taste of the local flavours of Bastar and Chhattisgarh.

“Cricket has always created opportunities to connect beyond the game, and for our players, experiences like these make every visit even more meaningful. From experiencing the local cuisine to learning about the Godna art form and the communities preserving it, it was an authentic and enriching experience for the team. Raipur has welcomed us with tremendous warmth and support, and we’re excited to bring RCB to a city that has truly made us feel at home,” said Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

--IANS

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