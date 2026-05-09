IPL 2026: ‘Dream ball’ to Kohli shows Prince’s potential, says LSG coach Arun

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Bharat Arun has hailed Prince Yadav’s evolution in IPL 2026, describing his delivery to Virat Kohli as a ‘dream ball’ and backed the young pacer to play for India in future.

New Delhi-based Prince, who managed to pick just three wickets in six games last season, has emerged as one of the standout fast bowling performers in IPL 2026, with 16 wickets in ten innings. His nip-backer to Kohli in Lucknow, where LSG won by nine runs in a rain-hit clash, was hailed as the ‘ball of the tournament’ by various onlookers.

"See, Prince, last year he showed glimpses of what he could achieve. So, actually this year during the camps that we had, we discussed his strengths. See, under pressure, sometimes a bowler goes blank. But under pressure, the one who is confident of executing his strengths is going to be most successful in execution.

"So, we had lot of one-on-one chats during the pre-season camps and things like that. And understood what is the best, what are their strengths. And we went about working perfectly on their strengths and on execution. Even we had a chat with Kohli and Kohli said: 'how did he bowl that ball?'

“Because it's not very common - mostly, outswing bowlers, after pitching, the ball swings in the air. After pitching, the ball tends to come in because of the position of the seam, how it lands. I don't think any bowler can bowl it at will, but if you are consistently working on your swing, it can be possible. And it was a dream ball," said Arun in the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Sunday afternoon.

Arun, who previously served as India's bowling coach, also felt tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, who played three T20Is for India in 2024 after a breakout time in the IPL in the same year and uncapped left-arm quick Mohsin Khan have it in them to be in the national team.

"See, one reason for me joining Lucknow Super Giants is due to the fact they were really exciting bowlers. If you look at Prince, Mohsin (Khan), (Mohammed) Shami is doing well and even now Mayank Yadav bowled pretty well in the last game. Okay, he is a little short of match practice I would say, but he is getting there. And also, we have a few other exciting prospects on hand.

"So, overall if you look at it, if you ask me a question, can they play for India? Yes, they have it in them to play (for India). It's (now about) how well they (the Indian team management) bring together the talent and getting the best out of it is a challenge for them," he added.

--IANS

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