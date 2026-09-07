'It will be an honour to lead India U19': Lakshya Raichandani on getting captaincy for Australia U19

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Young Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani is "honoured" to be bestowed with the leadership responsibility of the Indian U19 side for the upcoming three unofficial ODIs against Australia U19, which begin on September 18.

Raichandani, who is currently playing for Mussoorie Thunder, was named captain of the Indian U19 white-ball side, while he is also the vice-captain for the two unofficial Tests that will be played between September 28 and October 8.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Raichandani reflected on the opportunity and how he prepares for the series, which will take place in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. "It is a great opportunity; it's an honour to be a captain for the Indian team," he said. "It is an added responsibility, so I am very excited for this opportunity, and I want to lead everyone, create a positive environment and give my 100%."

The Raichandani family is also excited to see their son leading the national junior side as the Aussies arrive in India. "(My) Family is very excited and happy, but as I said, it is a great opportunity, and it is an added responsibility, so it is very good, and I am looking forward to the captaincy," Raichandani added.

The 17-year-old has been rewarded with the captaincy for his stellar performances in the U19 circuit. He scored a double century and a century in two Youth Tests against Sri Lanka U19 and also scored two half centuries against the Lankan U19 side in the two youth ODIs that preceded them. But he is keeping his preparation to what he usually does.

"Preparation is the same as what I normally do, and it is going on. I don't change much when seeing their brand of cricket. But we will see their style of play through the video footage, and we will make a plan for them," he added.

Apart from those stellar knocks for India U19s, he recently also scored an impressive 76 in the Dehradun T20 League. Speaking on the outings, he said that he likes to keep his team above himself.

"I wanted to play for the team, and I wanted to contribute for the team, and my intent was the same. It was positive. I have a normal mindset whether I go well or not, from a confidence point of view. I have confidence, but I wanted to play for the team and contribute.

"It was very good. My aim has been for the team. The form gives you confidence, but I will keep the same mindset," he said.

Raichandani also spoke on the inaugural edition of the Dehradun T20 league, calling it a crucial footstep for young cricketers from the grassroots of Uttarakhand.

"It is a very exciting league, and it is a very good tournament for Dehradun's local players. They will get a very good opportunity, and it is a very good tournament to improve their T20 game for UPL. It is a very good platform, as players will get to learn a lot from experienced players," he added.

--IANS

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