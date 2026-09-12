BRICS leaders join PM Modi in tree plantation initiative

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of other BRICS member countries participated in a joint tree plantation initiative in New Delhi on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira joined PM Modi at the tree plantation initiative.

Holding hands, all leaders also posed for the traditional family photo during the event held at the lawns of Bharat Mandapam.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of BRICS member countries attended the BRICS Summit's Session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism at Bharat Mandapam. India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi from today, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

PM Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 and launched two postage stamps commemorating 20 years of BRICS at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

In his closing remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' , PM Modi said, "The New Delhi Declaration adopted today gives clear direction to our shared resolve. Now it is our responsibility to convert these resolutions into concrete results."

PM Modi said that the discussions between the BRICS leaders included perspectives on key regional and global issues and priorities to further strengthen BRICS cooperation.

He described the discussions between BRICS leaders "meaningful and constructive." He said that today's discussions showcased that the changing world order cannot be managed by old institutions.

"Our meeting today was very meaningful and constructive. Our diversity of views as well as our shared commitment to BRICS cooperation has also come out clearly. It is clear from today's discussion that the changing world cannot be managed by old institutions. Improvement is required in all three – representation, responsiveness and rule making. We also emphasised that Global South must have equal participation in the making of future technology and their rules," PM Modi said.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

--IANS

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