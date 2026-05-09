May 09, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

‘It happens all over the world’: Flick unfazed by Real Madrid dressing-room turmoil ahead of El Clasico

‘It happens all over the world’: Flick unfazed by Real Madrid dressing-room turmoil ahead of El Clasico (Credit: X/Barcelona FC)

Barcelona, May 9 (IANS) Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has brushed aside the growing turmoil at arch-rivals Real Madrid ahead of Sunday’s crucial El Clásico, insisting his side remains fully focused on securing the result that could seal the La Liga title.

Barcelona hosts Madrid with an 11-point advantage at the top of the table and only 12 points left to play for this season. A draw at home would be enough for Flick’s side to clinch the league crown for the second successive year.

The build-up to the high-voltage clash, however, has been overshadowed by reports of unrest inside the Real Madrid dressing room after midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were allegedly involved in a fight earlier this week.

According to reports, Valverde suffered cranioencephalic trauma and required stitches after the altercation, while the club reportedly fined both players 500,000 euros each without handing out suspensions.

Despite the controversy surrounding Madrid, Flick made it clear he is not interested in events unfolding inside the opposition camp.

“We have to play and perform. That’s what I want to see. We’ve had a fantastic season as a team, and that’s what I want to see tomorrow,” Flick told reporters ahead of the match.

“Everyone wants to see the best match La Liga has to offer. The world will be watching, but ultimately it’s down to us. I want to see a team; that’s what I want to see tomorrow. We’re focused,” he added.

The Barcelona coach also dismissed suggestions that Madrid’s internal issues could make the contest easier for his side.

“We want to win at home. We have a fantastic team, and the fans are behind us,” he said.

“It’s a Clasico for them too, and they’ll want to win. That’s only natural. At the end of the day, El Clásico is important for everyone – for them and for us. We’re playing at home, and we want to win,” he added.

When asked directly about the reported dressing-room tensions at Madrid, Flick refused to be drawn into the controversy.

“It happens all over the world. Not just at Real. I was a bit surprised, but I don’t mind. It’s not my club. It’s not my team. I don’t think about it,” he added.

Flick also reserved praise for French superstar Kylian Mbappe, calling him one of the best players in world football despite reports that the forward may miss the match.

“Mbappe is one of the best in the world. He has an incredible quality. He’s a real threat in any situation. In front of the goal, with his quality, he’s the best in my opinion,” Flick said.

--IANS

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‘It happens all over the world’: Flick unfazed by Real Madrid dressing-room turmoil ahead of El Clasico (Credit: X/Barcelona FC)

‘It happens all over the world’: Flick unfazed by Real Madrid dressing-room turmoil ahead of El Clasico