July 29, 2026 6:43 PM हिंदी

'It could be my last': Manuel Neuer hints at retirement after upcoming season

'It could be my last': Manuel Neuer hints at retirement after upcoming season

Berlin, July 29 (IANS) Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer indicated that the upcoming campaign is likely to be the final season of his career after the veteran goalkeeper returned to training at the club's preseason camp in Tegernsee.

The 40-year-old rejoined Bayern's training camp alongside several internationals following Germany's World Cup exit.

Neuer told reporters that retirement had been a serious consideration before he decided to continue playing.

"It looks very much like I will retire after the season," while stressing that he was not approaching matches as farewell occasions. "I don't think about whether it could be my last season when I play."

Neuer revealed that he had been close to ending his career this summer but chose to continue because of the atmosphere within the club. "I would probably have retired in 85 percent of cases, but with this team, the staff and the coaching group it is simply fun. We always have the opportunity to compete for every title," he said as quoted by Xinhua.

Neuer admitted that the disappointment of Germany's World Cup exit had been difficult to accept but said his focus had already shifted back to Bayern's new campaign.

"We all hoped for more. Now we have new goals and want to achieve a lot with the club," he added.

The Bayern captain said the club enters the new season with confidence after retaining the core of the squad and adding further quality through new signings. "We are very happy," We have kept the core of the team together. The new arrivals add further quality and should make us even stronger," he said.

He also insisted that the squad's ambitions extended beyond repeating last season's achievements. "We want to beat everyone. The motivation is there throughout the squad. We want to achieve even more than last season," Neuer said.

Neuer added that Bayern's goalkeeping group, including Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich, would continue working closely together.

"We support each other and push each other," he said. "Our job is always to give the best possible performances for the team," he concluded.

--IANS

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