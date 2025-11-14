November 14, 2025 8:16 PM हिंदी

ISSF World C'ship: Esha nails maiden individual medal with bronze in women’s 25m pistol

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Former Asian, Mixed Team and Junior World champion Esha Singh added another feather in her decorated cap, nailing a maiden individual world championship medal, claiming bronze in the women’s 25m Pistol Olympic event at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday. The Indian shot a score of 30 in the final, to finish behind in-form Chinese Yao Qianxun (silver, score: 38) and Korea’s reigning Olympic Champion Yang Jiin (gold, score: 40).

Esha’s effort came as India wrapped up engagements in the 10 Olympic events on schedule at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol, Cairo 2025, with a historic haul of one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals. Overall, India are placed third on the table with three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, behind leaders China with 10 gold and Korea, who are second with six gold medals.

Beginning the day in fourth and seventh spots respectively, Esha and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker shot confident, rapid-fire rounds to sail into the top eight with scores of 587 and 586 respectively. Esha took fifth while Manu took the sixth qualifying spot in the field of 86.

Yang topped qualifications as well with 591, which came on the back of a stunning 300/300 in the rapid round.

Mixed team silver medallist in Paris, Sevval Tarhan of Turkey, along with the experienced Iranian Haniyeh Rostamiyan and France’s former European and junior world champion Lamolle Mathilde, also went through. Unknown North Korean Kim Hyon Suk made up the final eight.

Rahi Sarnobat’s 572 was not enough for the Indian trio to win a team medal as they finished fourth with a tally of 1745, three short of the bronze-winning French team.

Yang laid down the gauntlet with a perfect five to start the 10-series final, comprising five rapid-fire shots each. Both the Indians began with four hits, but in the first elimination stage after series four, Esha was third and Manu joint fourth, as Sevval was the first to bow out.

Yang and Yao broke away at this stage, and the fight for bronze reached a climax when Esha, Manu, and Lamolle tied at 23 hits each after the seventh series. That brought about Manu’s exit as she managed two hits even as Esha and Lamolle shot a perfect five.

The Frenchwoman then shot three as Esha struck a four to confirm her medal, bowing out after the ninth series as Yang outgunned Yao for gold.

It was Esha’s third individual ISSF medal of the year, having won gold and silver in the World Cup stages earlier. Her final international engagement will be at the ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha in December.

Other Indians in action on the day

50m Rifle Prone Men

Chain Singh – 624.7 (14th)

Akhil Sheoran – 624.2 (16th)

Samarvir Singh – 620.0 (36th)

Team – 1868.9 (5th)

50m Rifle Prone Women

Manini Kaushik – 621.8 (12th)

Sift Kaur Samra – 619.8 (20th)

Vidarsa K. Vinod – 618.9 (30th)

Team – 1860.5 (5th)

--IANS

bsk/ab

