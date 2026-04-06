Israel will continue with full force on all fronts until threat is removed: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, April 6 (IANS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed that Israel will continue its assault on Iran with full force on all fronts until the threat is removed and the war's objectives are fulfilled. Netanyahu expressed Israel's resolve while welcoming the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) head of intelligence Majid Khademi and Commander of Unit 840 in the Quds Force, Asghar Bagheri.

He also warned of severe consequences for those who direct terror against Israel or build the "Iranian axis of evil."

"Another central arm of the Iranian terror regime has been severed. Tonight, we eliminated Majid Khademi, head of the Intelligence Division in the Revolutionary Guards, one of the Iranian regime's senior officials, who had only recently assumed his role after his predecessor was eliminated. In addition, we eliminated Asghar Bagheri, commander of Unit 840 in the Quds Force, who is responsible for attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world," Netanyahu posted on X.

"Whoever acts to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil — their blood is upon their head. We are acting with strength and determination — we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us. We will continue with full force, on all fronts, until the threat is removed and all the war's objectives are achieved," he added.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it has killed IRGC's Head of Intelligence Majid Khademi. In the statement shared on X, IDF said that Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks around the world and was responsible for monitoring people of Iran as part of the regime’s suppression of internal protests.

"ELIMINATED: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC. Khademi was one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders and had accumulated extensive experience over many years. Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks worldwide, and was responsible for monitoring Iranian civilians as part of the regime’s suppression of internal protests," IDF posted on X.

In a separate statement shared on X, IDF also confirmed the killing of Asghar Bagheri. "ELIMINATED: Asghar Bagheri, Commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit. In recent years, Bagheri advanced numerous attacks against both Israel and worldwide. In addition, Bagheri personally commanded operations targeting IDF soldiers on the Syrian-Israel border."

On Sunday, IDF said that it had killed Head of Commerce at the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters in Tehran, Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi.

"ELIMINATED: Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, the Head of Commerce at the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters in Tehran. Ashrafi managed the commercial operations of the Oil Headquarters, estimated at billions of dollars annually, and advanced the development of the IRGC’s military capabilities, as well as those of the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas," it posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as