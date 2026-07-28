Israel-Lebanon peace talks move to Rome

Washington, July 28 (IANS) The next round of US-led talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome from August 4 to 6, with technical teams seeking to advance a framework for an eventual peace and security agreement, the State Department said.

The discussions will focus on expanding a pilot zone in southern Lebanon, settling outstanding border disputes and moving towards full implementation of the framework agreement signed by the two countries last month.

“We are entering these discussions with significant momentum following the successful launch of the first pilot zone in southern Lebanon and President Aoun's productive meeting with President Trump last week,” a State Department official said.

The Rome meeting will bring together technical groups from Israel and Lebanon. The United States has been brokering the talks between the two neighbours.

“In Rome, technical groups will focus on advancing the full implementation of the framework agreement,” the official said. “That includes expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues, and working on a comprehensive peace and security agreement.”

The pilot zone is intended to restore the authority of the Lebanese state in southern Lebanon. It also calls for the verifiable disarmament of terrorist organisations operating in the area.

“The first pilot zone is a concrete opportunity to deliver real progress on the ground, restoring Lebanese state authority through the verifiable disarmament of terrorist organizations and building the confidence needed for next steps,” the official said.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out their first withdrawal from a pilot zone in southern Lebanon last week. Beirut has since accused Jerusalem of hampering efforts by the Lebanese Armed Forces to operate there.

The State Department, however, said the transfer of authority was progressing successfully. The administration sees the first zone as a test for similar arrangements elsewhere along the border.

“The experience of the initial zones will help us perfect pilot-zone implementation so it can expand in a phased manner,” the official said.

Washington has presented the framework as the central route towards ending the long-running tensions between Israel and Lebanon and establishing a more durable security arrangement.

“The Trilateral Framework is the only path to lasting peace,” the official said. “Fully implementing it is in the clear interest of both countries, and the Trump Administration is committed to its success.”

The latest round follows an earlier meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations hosted by the United States at the State Department in Washington on June 3. Participants included Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh.

The Rome talks will take place as Israel prepares for a Knesset election in October. Concerns have been raised that the approaching election could complicate further Israeli withdrawals, while Lebanon is seeking greater operational control for its armed forces in the south.

--IANS

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