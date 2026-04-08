Israel backs US pause on Iran strikes, says ceasefire deal 'does not include' Lebanon

Tel Aviv, April 8 (IANS) Israel on Wednesday expressed support for the United States decision to suspend military action against Iran, while clarifying that the proposed two-week ceasefire arrangement does not extend to Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump stepped back from the brink of a major military escalation with Iran by announcing a conditional two-week pause in planned strikes, linking the move to efforts aimed at reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The development has brought significant relief amid rising global concerns over a potential conflict in the region.

The decision was taken just 90 minutes before Trump’s self-imposed 8 p.m. EST deadline for Iran to agree to terms, following intense backchannel diplomatic efforts that reportedly involved Pakistan.

Iran signalled tentative acceptance of the proposal. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran would halt its military operations if attacks against it cease.

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," he said, outlining the conditions tied to the arrangement.

In a statement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region."

The statement further emphasised Israel’s alignment with Washington’s broader strategic objectives.

"Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours, and the world," it read.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," it added, clearly underlining the limited scope of the arrangement to Iran.

Meanwhile, a senior White House official told IANS that Trump had spoken directly with Netanyahu as part of efforts to finalise the ceasefire framework with Iran.

The official also revealed that Trump held discussions with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir regarding the evolving situation. “President Trump spoke with PM Netanyahu and the Pakistani Field Marshal to close the deal,” the senior administration official said, without providing further details on the discussions.

--IANS

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