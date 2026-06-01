Ismail Darbar on son Zaid Darbar directing him: For a father, there is no greater pride

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Music composer Ismail Darbar has embarked on a new digital journey with YouTube, where he will be stepping in front of the camera.

The experience is extremely special as Ismail Darbar has collaborated with his son, Zaid Darbar, for his new venture.

Talking about his comeback, Ismail Darbar shared that he feels proud to have his son as part of his comeback journey.

He said, “I have always been behind the music, but this time stepping in front of the camera felt completely different. The most beautiful part was being directed by my son, Zaid. For a father, there can be no greater pride than seeing his son become a part of his comeback journey.”

Revealing what inspired him to launch his own YouTube channel, the composer went on to add, “Music has always connected me with people, but through YouTube, I want to connect with them on a more personal level. Beyond songs, I want to share my journey, my thoughts, and some special moments from my life. This is a new beginning straight from the heart.”

Ismail Darbar shared that his YouTube journey has become an emotional family milestone.

He stated that Zaid not only directed the project but also felt it, making it even more memorable for both of them.

“It was a deeply emotional experience. When your own son brings your dream back to the world with so much love and dedication, it fills your heart with gratitude. Zaid did not just direct this, he truly felt it. For both of us, this chapter is filled with memories and emotions,” he added.

Providing the fans with a peek into what is to come next, the composer added, “Audiences have always known me through melodies and emotions. On this platform, they will get to know me more closely. There will be music, stories, new experiments, and heartfelt conversations. I hope the bond that began through music years ago becomes even stronger.”

--IANS

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