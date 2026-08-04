August 04, 2026 10:35 PM हिंदी

'Luck smiled on us': Outer Delhi Warriors Monu Shukla recounts high-drama super over win against New Delhi Tigers

'Luck smiled on us': Outer Delhi Warriors Monu Shukla recounts high-drama super over win against New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: DPL

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Outer Delhi Warriors edged past New Delhi Tigers in a nail-biting, rain-affected 15-over contest to claim their first Super Over victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

New Delhi Tigers initially set a steep target of 156/5, anchored by a blistering 101-run stand between skipper Himmat Singh (61 off 25) and Lakshay Thareja (62* off 41). Outer Delhi Warriors seemed completely out of the chase after being reduced to 80/5, before making a comeback.

The architect of this sensational turnaround was Monu Shukla, who produced a masterclass in aggressive finishing by smashing a fearless 45 off just 17 balls to drag his team back into the contest. Shukla then carried his electric touch directly into the Super Over, blitzing a crucial cameo to power the Warriors to a formidable 20 runs. The Tigers' chase collapsed almost immediately in response.

Reflecting on his match-winning effort, Shukla said, "It feels great to register our first win of the season. We had come very close in the previous match but couldn't finish the job, so the team was naturally disappointed. This victory has given us a lot of confidence, and everyone is very happy with the result."

Talking about his mindset during the high-pressure chase, Shukla added, "I was happy with the way I batted. The plan was to play positively and take the game deep. We felt we could have finished the chase without a Super Over, but once it went there, we stayed confident and backed ourselves."

The explosive batter also recounted the heart-stopping sequence on the final ball, where a mid-off fumble briefly sparked celebrations before a direct hit tied the match. "Initially, when the fielder fumbled, we thought the game was ours. But when the ball hit the stumps, it was a heartbreaking moment for us."

"Thankfully, we stayed positive, won the Super Over, and in the end, luck smiled on us," he concluded.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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