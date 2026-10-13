ISL: Punjab FC look to build on last season as Odisha FC begin campaign under pressure

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Punjab FC and Odisha FC will kick off their 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) campaigns when they meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the two sides entering the new season from contrasting positions.

Punjab will look to carry forward the momentum from a sixth-place finish last season, while Odisha will aim to put their previous campaign behind them and make a stronger start. Punjab collected 22 points from 13 matches in 2025-26, compared to Odisha’s 11 points, which left them 11th in the standings.

Their last encounter in May produced a five-goal thriller, with Punjab edging Odisha 3-2 after Dani Ramírez struck in stoppage time. The result offers Punjab a psychological boost heading into the new campaign, although both teams will be focused on establishing themselves afresh.

Punjab head into the fixture with the advantage of an extended pre-season. Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has had around two and a half months to work on the team’s tactical structure, with eight friendlies followed by participation in the IFA Shield providing valuable match practice.

The club has also strengthened its squad with the additions of overseas players Alfred Planas, Raphaël Messi Bouli, Patrick Bahanack, Diego Raposo and Mickaël Malsa. Indian signings Mohammad Inam and Gurkirat Singh provide further options, while the inclusion of 10 academy graduates in the 27-member squad underlines Punjab’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

Dermitzakis wants his side to combine attacking intent with defensive discipline as they seek to improve on last season’s performance.

“We want to play good and attractive football, with more combinations, while maintaining a balance between attack and defence,” Dermitzakis said.

Odisha, in contrast, face the challenge of building match sharpness without having played in pre-season tournaments. The club has brought in Stephen Eze, Manuel Molina, Giorgi Aburjania and Everton Nascimento to add experience and depth, but the new arrivals will have limited time to settle into competitive action.

Head coach T.G. Purushothaman acknowledged the difficulty of beginning the campaign without pre-season tournament matches, while emphasising the importance of adjusting to the circumstances.

“The lack of practice matches can affect a team, but as professionals, we have to adapt to the situation,” he said.

Odisha will also look to captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring, popularly known as Puitea, to provide leadership following the departures of Carlos Delgado and Amrinder Singh. Having spent three years at the club, the midfielder takes on greater responsibility as Odisha attempt to establish a more consistent presence in the league.

The visitors will, however, be without Rahul KP for their first two matches as a precaution following a minor injury.

Wednesday’s contest will offer both teams an early opportunity to set the tone for their respective campaigns. Punjab will hope their preparation and revamped squad translate into a positive result, while Odisha must find a way to overcome their lack of competitive match practice and begin their season on a stronger footing.

--IANS

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