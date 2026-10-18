October 18, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

ISL: Defending champions East Bengal FC outclass Churchill Brothers 4-0 in dominant display

ISL: Defending champions East Bengal FC outclass Churchill Brothers 4-0 in dominant display (Credit: ISL)

Fatorda, Oct 18 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal FC made a resounding start to their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign, registering a dominant 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda, on Sunday. Goals from Dani Ramirez, Edmund Lalrindika and substitute Bipin Singh (2) sealed the points for Antonio Habas’ side, in what was the biggest win of the season so far.

The torchbearers took the lead as early as the second minute through a stunning free-kick from Dani Ramírez. The midfielder struck with his left foot from just outside the penalty area, curling the ball into the top-left corner. Churchill Brothers responded with urgency, raising the tempo and creating opportunities to get back into the contest. The home side came close to finding an equaliser and even struck the woodwork, but East Bengal remained defensively organised to preserve their advantage.

The visitors doubled their lead towards the end of the first half with a well-worked attacking move as David Hmar received the ball on the left, held it up before picking out Edmund, who made a timely run into the box to finish past Sayad Kadir in the Churchill Brothers’ goal. The strike would send East Bengal into the half-time break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Both teams would create chances in the early exchanges of the second period, however the hosts would struggle to make their opportunities count in the final third, while East Bengal remained composed with a two-goal advantage.

Habas introduced Bipin Singh in the second half, and the move paid off in the 85th minute as the winger scored a superb curling effort into the top corner to make it 3-0.

Bipin struck again five minutes later to complete his brace. PV Vishnu delivered a cross from the left, which Singh finished to extend East Bengal's lead and seal the points. The defending champions have made a strong statement at the start of their campaign, while Churchill Brothers, who began their season with a promising 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC, will look to bounce back when they face Punjab FC in a weeks’ time.

--IANS

hs/

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