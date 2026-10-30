October 30, 2026 11:11 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: Vinith’s stoppage-time equaliser rescues Bengaluru FC against NorthEast United

Vinith’s stoppage-time equaliser rescues Bengaluru FC against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) Bengaluru FC rode on a goal from substitute Vinith Venkatesh in the 93rd minute to earn a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday.

Jithin MS’ first-half strike had put the hosts ahead, but Vinith struck late, converting Sunil Chhetri’s pass to rescue a point for the visitors. The Blues started brightly, with Ashique Kuruniyan narrowly missing the target after being set up by Borja Martínez, while Ricky Meetei sent an effort over the bar following Ryan Williams’ cross.

The Highlanders responded through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose shot from outside the box was saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The hosts gradually grew into the contest, with Jithin and Ajaraie both coming close before the breakthrough arrived in the 15th minute. González set up Jithin during a fast break, and the midfielder finished with a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

The Blues looked to respond, with goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh keeping out attempts from Soham Varshneya and Borja. The latter tested the NorthEast custodian again with a shot from the left side of the box, while Ashique Kuruniyan sent a close-range header wide. At the other end, Ajaraie and Jithin had efforts that missed the target, as NorthEast carried their one-goal lead into half-time.

The second half began with both goalkeepers called into action. Gurmeet denied Borja from close range, while Gurpreet kept out two attempts from Ethyan as the Highlanders looked to extend their advantage.

Bengaluru FC were dealt an injury setback when Shivaldo Singh was forced off, with Sandro Embalo coming on in his place. The visitors continued to push forward, but Ryan Williams and Varshneya were unable to find the target with their attempts.

NorthEast United also had to make changes due to injuries, with Parthib Gogoi replacing Jithin and Redeem Tlang coming on for Macarton Nickson. Despite the interruptions, the hosts continued to threaten, with Ethyan seeing an effort blocked after being set up by Ajaraie, while Abdul Rabeeh also had a shot blocked from outside the box.

Bengaluru FC introduced Sunil Chhetri and Suresh Wangjam in search of an equaliser. Chhetri missed from inside the box after a cross from Borja, while Manuel Iriondo headed wide from a corner. NorthEast United looked to protect their advantage in the closing stages, with Ajaraie sending a free-kick over the bar.

With five minutes of added time announced, the Blues continued to press for a late breakthrough. Vinith first missed the target from the centre of the box after being set up by Monirul Molla, but the midfielder made no mistake moments later.

Deep into stoppage time, Gurmeet clashed with Eneko Satrustegui to spill the ball for Chhetri, who picked out Vinith inside the box, and the latter finished into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1 and earn Bengaluru FC a share of the points.

--IANS

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