ISL 2026/27: Mohun Bagan SG look to extend winning run against unbeaten Punjab FC

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) Former winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant welcome early-season high-flyers Punjab FC to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Saturday as they hope to hit their stride after a good start.

The Mariners enter the fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, courtesy of a second-half strike by Manvir Singh. Punjab FC, conversely, arrive in Kolkata protecting an unbeaten start to their campaign, currently occupying second spot in the table with seven points after navigating a chaotic opening month.

Punjab’s never-say-die attitude and ability to fight until the final whistle have been a defining feature of their recent performances.

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis credited the mentality instilled across the squad, while acknowledging an area that needs improvement. “Of course, conceding goals in the previous games is something that is bothering us. But it is something that we are working on,” he said.

The Greek coach also stressed the importance of maintaining the team’s identity against a formidable opponent. “We are a team that fights. We are a team that never gives up,” he said, adding that the club’s philosophy extends beyond the game plan to developing Indian players.

Captain Nikhil Prabhu echoed that determination, highlighting the message within the dressing room: “My message for the team was to fight for every ball and believe in ourselves till the last minute.”

There is a personal connection in the dugout, with Mohun Bagan head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis set to face his former club and close friend Dermitzakis. The Punjab FC head coach was also a mentor to Dilmperis at the beginning of his coaching career in 2010. “Pavlos is my best friend. He used to be a mentor for me at the beginning of my coaching career in 2010, along with being a great coach and a great person,” Dilmperis said.

While admitting to an emotional connection with Punjab and its players, Dilmperis made clear where his focus lies. “When you are coaching Mohun Bagan SG, trust me, there is no time to think about emotions or feelings. You have to be there, focused and win this game because of the pressure.”

Midfielder Samir Zeljković, who joined Mohun Bagan from Punjab ahead of the season, acknowledged the quality of his former team. “I respect them a lot. I know because I played with most of them last season. They have also brought in good foreign players. They have started the season well, and I hope tomorrow will be a good match. I hope we will win,” he said.

Mohun Bagan have won all five previous ISL meetings between the sides, including a 3-2 victory in their most recent league encounter in April. With Punjab looking to preserve their unbeaten start and Mohun Bagan chasing another consecutive victory, Saturday's clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium.

--IANS

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