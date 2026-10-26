ISL 2026/27: Manvir Singh’s late winner hands Mohun Bagan victory over Chennaiyin FC

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) Manvir Singh scored the winner late in the second half as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

In a closely contested encounter, both sides created several opportunities, but goalkeepers Mohammad Nawaz and Vishal Kaith produced key saves to keep the game goalless for much of the evening. Chennaiyin came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Nikola Stojanović struck the crossbar before the Mariners found their breakthrough.

Chennaiyin FC started brightly, with Stojanović firing over from distance before Brison Fernandes and Irfan Yadwad came close to breaking the deadlock. Fernandes sent his effort narrowly wide from inside the box, while Yadwad’s header from a Stojanović cross drifted just off target.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant responded through Samir Zeljković, whose effort was saved by Nawaz, while Alberto Rodríguez missed from close range following a corner. At the other end, Kaith denied Yadwad and Madih Talal, while Nawaz kept out attempts from Lee Erwin and Dejan Dražić as both sides went into half-time goalless.

Bagan introduced Sahal Abdul Samad for Lallianzuala Chhangte at the break, followed by Anirudh Thapa for Zeljković early in the second half. Chennaiyin continued to pose a threat, with Kaith saving from Yadwad and Ramon, while Namgyal Bhutia and Fernandes narrowly missed the target.

The visitors made their first change by bringing on Bryce Miranda for Fernandes, while Bagan responded by introducing Subhasish Bose for Rahul Bheke. Chennaiyin then brought on Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu and S Prakadeswaran for Ayush Chhetri and Yadwad, respectively.

The game remained finely balanced as Nawaz kept out attempts from Erwin and Manvir, while Chennaiyin continued to threaten on the counter. Stojanović came closest to breaking the deadlock when his left-footed effort, set up by Prakadeswaran, struck the crossbar.

Kaith then made another important save to deny the Chennaiyin midfielder as the visitors pressed for a goal. Bagan introduced Liston Colaço and Abhishek Suryavanshi for Deepak Tangri and Dražić in the closing stages, and the changes paid off almost immediately.

Colaco delivered a cross into the box, and Manvir finished from close range with his chest to put The Mariners ahead in the 85th minute. The late goal proved decisive in a match where both teams had their chances, with Kaith’s saves and Chennaiyin’s near miss off the crossbar among the key moments. The Mariners held on to secure all three points at home.

--IANS

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