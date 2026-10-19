ISL 2026/27: Gurkirat strikes late to give Punjab FC a point against Mumbai City FC

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Substitute Gurkirat Singh scored a 90th-minute equaliser to help Punjab FC come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Leandro Otormín had given the Islanders the lead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, but the Shers continued to push forward in search of an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off in the closing stages when substitute Sanathoi Meetei delivered a precise cross from the left for Gurkirat to head home and earn Punjab a valuable point at home. Following the draw, Punjab FC moved to third place in the ISL 2026-27 standings with four points from their opening two matches, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made one change to the starting XI that defeated Odisha FC in the season opener, handing young forward Vishal Yadav a start in place of the injured Alfred Planas Moya. Yadav became the third-youngest player to start for Punjab FC in the Indian Super League.

The match began at a lively tempo, with Punjab FC moving the ball quickly and switching flanks to find openings in the Mumbai City defence. In the fourth minute, midfielder Rishikanta Meitei unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from distance towards the bottom-left corner, forcing Mumbai City goalkeeper Rehenesh T.P. to dive and punch the ball away for a corner.

Mumbai City responded through their wide players, with Punjab’s defensive line remaining alert to the threat. Left-back Khaiminthang Lhungdim made an important intervention in the 10th minute to concede a corner, from which Leandro Otormín headed narrowly wide. Muhammad Uvais then produced a timely block on the left flank in the 15th minute to stop Noufal P.N.’s forward run.

The Islanders came close to breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Brandon Fernandes tested Arshdeep Singh with a left-footed effort from outside the box, but the Punjab goalkeeper made a diving save. Four minutes later, Arshdeep recovered well after a loose touch presented Brandon with an opportunity inside the area, preventing the Mumbai midfielder from capitalising.

Punjab continued to look for openings through their attacking combinations. In the 33rd minute, Muhammad Suhail and Raphaël Messi Bouli combined brilliantly down the left, with Messi cutting the ball back towards the centre. However, Vishal Yadav could not reach the delivery in time to turn it towards goal.

At the other end, Punjab’s central defenders Bijoy Varghese and Nikhil Prabhu stood firm to block successive efforts from Otormín and Brandon Fernandes in the 34th minute. Punjab were then forced into an early change when Rishikanta Meitei picked up an injury and was replaced by Bishu Sharma in the 36th minute.

Both sides continued to battle for control in midfield, with Mumbai City attempting to create openings from distance. Farukh Choudhary and Zothanpuia both fired over as the Islanders looked to make their pressure count.

Punjab finished the first half strongly and came agonisingly close to taking the lead in stoppage time. A neat exchange between Vishal Yadav and Khaiminthang Lhungdim opened up the Mumbai City defence, before Ricky Shabong laid the ball into Lhungdim’s path.

The left-back curled a superb left-footed effort towards the top-right corner, only to see his shot strike the crossbar and go out for a goal kick. Muhammad Suhail then delivered another dangerous cross, but no Punjab player was available to meet it.

The teams went into the break with the score at 0-0, having created opportunities at both ends without finding the breakthrough.

Mumbai City began the second half on the front foot, with Akash Mishra’s attack from the left well defended by Lhungdim before Valpuia Ralte delivered a cross from the opposite flank. Farukh Choudhary rose to meet it but sent his header wide.

Punjab looked to respond through midfielder Diego Raposo, who played a well-weighted through ball to release Bishu Sharma down the left in the 51st minute, but the Mumbai City defence recovered to block the attempted delivery into the centre. The Islanders continued to press high, with Noufal threatening from the left, only for Bijoy Varghese to intercept his cross in the 56th minute.

Punjab also created openings of their own, as Uvais and Suhail combined well down the left before Suhail’s effort from outside the box was blocked by Mumbai City defender Lazar Cirkovic.

The decisive moment came in the 63rd minute when Noufal drove forward from the left. Bijoy Varghese, tracking the winger, slipped while attempting to challenge him, and the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot. Otormín stepped up two minutes later and converted confidently with a right-footed effort into the bottom-right corner to give Mumbai City a 1-0 lead.

The Shers responded by committing more players forward in search of an equaliser, while Mumbai City looked to manage their advantage and defend deep. Arshdeep Singh kept Punjab in the contest with a comfortable save from Akash Mishra’s header in the 74th minute, while Suhail’s attempt at the other end was blocked.

Punjab continued to threaten through their substitutes, with Sanathoi Meetei delivering a dangerous cross from the left in the 78th minute that was intercepted by Carlos Delgado. The Shers maintained their attacking intent and continued to look for openings against a compact Mumbai City defence.

In the 87th minute, Sanathoi came close to finding the equaliser with a header following a set-piece delivery from substitute Arshvir Singh, but the attempt went wide. Punjab kept pushing forward, refusing to give up on the search for a goal.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 90th minute. Sanathoi Meetei produced a precise cross from the left, picking out substitute Gurkirat Singh inside the box. Gurkirat rose to meet the delivery and directed a powerful header into the top-left corner from close range, leaving Rehenesh with no chance and bringing Punjab FC level at 1-1.

With momentum on their side, the Shers pushed forward once again in stoppage time. Messi Bouli tested Rehenesh with a left-footed effort in the 92nd minute, but the Mumbai City goalkeeper made the save to keep the score level.

The final whistle confirmed a hard-fought 1-1 draw, as Punjab FC’s determination and late attacking push earned them a point after trailing for much of the second half. Having opened their campaign with a last-minute winner against Odisha FC, the Shers once again showed their fighting spirit, with Gurkirat Singh’s late header ensuring they continued their unbeaten start to the ISL 2026-27 season.

--IANS

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