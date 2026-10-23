ISL 2026/27: Dermitzakis hails Punjab FC's 'unyielding' spirit ahead of Churchill clash

Mohali, Oct 23 (IANS) Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis believes his side’s habit of scoring late reflects their character, and expects further improvement as they travel to Goa for their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 clash against newcomers Churchill Brothers on Sunday.

Punjab have taken four points from their opening two games and are yet to lose, but it is the timing of their goals that has stood out.

Both matches were settled at the death. Raphael Messi Bouli, who had scored in the opening minute against Odisha FC, struck again in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win, before Gurkirat Singh’s 90th-minute header against his former club earned a 1-1 draw with Mumbai City FC.

“Scoring in the dying minutes shows that we are a team with strength and power. It shows our character and mentality, and it proves that we are a team that simply refuses to lose,” Dermitzakis said.

The Greek coach traced those late goals back to preparation and to his bench. “Crucial to this is the tactical part and the players who come in as substitutes, who have a specific purpose when they enter the match,” he added.

Tactical balance and defensive organisation

With three goals scored and two conceded, Dermitzakis likes the balance he is seeing. “Generally, we are a team built on balance. I am satisfied because we are producing chances and scoring in every game, and I am satisfied with our defensive organisation,” he said.

Neither goal against Punjab came from open play. Odisha’s equaliser was headed in from a corner and Mumbai’s came from the penalty spot, and the coach said set pieces are being worked on in training.

Cautious approach and squad updates

Churchill Brothers have already shown their threat. They beat Mumbai City 2-1 on their ISL debut before losing 4-0 at home to defending champions East Bengal, but Dermitzakis does not expect that defeat to weigh on them.

“In the ISL, a previous victory or defeat does not affect the psychology or performance for the next game that much,” he said. “Churchill Brothers are an enthusiastic team new to the ISL. We will try to take advantage of the moments when we find them unready, but we need to be very cautious.”

Midfielder Mickaël Malsa, the former Levante player who signed in September, has been included in the squad. “He is a true professional who works every single day to be 100 per cent ready,” Dermitzakis said.

Defender Patrick Bahanack is in the return-to-play phase after a minor injury and will not be hurried back. “Whenever we have an injury, we never rush,” the coach said.

For Dermitzakis, Sunday’s brief is a familiar one. “Our target, as always, is to combine a good performance with a positive result.”

--IANS

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