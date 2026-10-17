October 18, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: Bengaluru FC maintain winning start with 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC maintain winning start with 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the southern derby in the 2026/27 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: Bengaluru FC/X

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Goals by Ryan Williams and Mihalio Perovic helped Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Williams opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Perovic doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 52nd, securing three more points for Bengaluru on a rain-soaked evening.

With Bengaluru looking to build on their opening-day win and Chennaiyin coming off a 1-1 draw against FC Goa, both sides began with intent despite the wet conditions. The midfield battle was intense, with neither team willing to concede space easily.

Bengaluru fashioned the first clear opportunity in the 11th minute when Ryan Williams delivered a curling ball into the box. Perovic connected with a close-range header, but Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz reacted sharply to keep the effort out.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. Soham Varshney played a line-breaking pass to Borja Martinez, whose right-footed effort was parried by Nawaz. Williams was quickest to react, converting the rebound to give Bengaluru the lead.

Chennaiyin responded with a promising opportunity in the 33rd minute. Mohammed Saheef’s cross picked out Ramon Tanque, whose header was kept out by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The visitors continued to find openings in the final third, but Bengaluru’s defence held firm to preserve their 1-0 advantage at half-time.

Bengaluru carried that momentum into the second half and extended their lead just seven minutes after the restart. Williams made way for Ashique Kuruniyan at the break, and the substitute made an immediate impact. In the 52nd minute, Ashique threaded a through ball to Borja Martinez, who delivered a floated cross into the box. Perovic finished calmly to make it 2-0, capitalising on Nawaz’s decision to come off his line.

Chennaiyin looked to respond immediately, with Prakadeswaran driving into the box in the 55th minute. His right-footed attempt, however, was comfortably dealt with by Gurpreet, who continued to provide a reassuring presence in the Bengaluru goal.

Both teams turned to their benches as the second half progressed. Bengaluru introduced Naorem Roshan Singh and Nikhil Poojary in the 63rd minute, while Chennaiyin brought on Bryce Miranda and Ladrinpuia four minutes later. Sunil Chhetri entered the contest in the 70th minute, replacing Soham Varshney, and came close to adding a third when his long-range left-footed effort in the 87th minute was tipped over the crossbar by Nawaz.

Chennaiyin continued to search for a way back into the contest, with Brison Fernandes testing Gurpreet from distance in the first minute of stoppage time. The Bengaluru goalkeeper made another save to deny the visitors, ensuring the hosts preserved their clean sheet.

Despite Chennaiyin’s late push, Bengaluru remained defensively disciplined to see out the contest and secure a 2-0 victory, extending their winning start to the season.

--IANS

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