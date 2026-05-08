ISL 2026: FC Goa-Mohun Bagan SG battle for top spot; Jamshedpur FC also target first place against Bengaluru FC

Margao/Jamshedpur, May 8 (IANS) FC Goa will host former champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 fixture at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday. The first fixture of the evening carries major significance in the title race, with both Goa and Mohun Bagan capable of climbing to the top of the table with a victory.

Mohun Bagan return to league action after a 19-day gap, having last secured a 1-0 win against NorthEast United FC in a rain-affected contest courtesy of a goal from Robson Robinho. The Mariners are currently third with 20 points and unbeaten in their last three matches.

Goa, meanwhile, will aim to respond after a 0-2 defeat against Jamshedpur in their previous outing. The Gaurs sit fourth with 19 points and remain firmly involved in a tightly contested title race.

Mohun Bagan have historically enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, winning six of the 10 meetings between the two sides in the Indian Super League, while Goa have registered three victories and one match has ended in a draw. The Mariners have also marginally outscored Goa across those encounters, netting 13 goals to the Gaurs’ 12.

The last meeting between the sides, played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on March 8, 2025, ended in a 2-0 victory for Mohun Bagan through a Boris Singh own goal and a strike from Greg Stewart.

The contest will also feature the league’s two strongest defensive units. Mohun Bagan have conceded just six goals this season, the best defensive record in the competition, while Goa have conceded eight, the second-best tally in the league.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera acknowledged the challenge posed by Goa and highlighted the quality within the opposition setup under head coach Manolo Márquez. “It's difficult to play against FC Goa, especially when you look at how they are playing at home. Now, after the last result, maybe they are playing with less pressure. But they have a very good team. They have a very good coach. It will be a difficult game for sure.”

Goa assistant coach Gourmangi Singh, meanwhile, highlighted the unity within the squad and the players’ understanding of the team’s identity and style of play.

“One of the biggest strengths that we have about this team is the group. The boys are fantastic. They know exactly what we expect, not just as a head coach, but as a staff, as a group. They clearly understand the identity of the team, the style of football that we play, and what we are going to demand. So I think they make things easy for us.”

Mohun Bagan’s defensive unit, featuring Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Subhasish Bose, and Tom Aldred, will be crucial against a Goa attack capable of troubling any opposition.

At the other end, Jamie Maclaren, the league’s second-highest scorer with eight goals, will lead the line for the Mariners alongside fellow Australian Jason Cummings. Robinho, who has contributed three goals and one assist this season, is also expected to play an important creative role.

Cummings also highlighted the strong bond within the Mohun Bagan dressing room and its importance to the team’s performances this season. “We've got an amazing dressing room. The boys are like a close family. We're like brothers. I see these guys more than my actual family. We get on really well. That's a massive key to success. I think that's why we've been successful. That's why we're doing well this season.”

For Goa, Mohammad Yasir and Brison Fernandes will be key on the flanks, while Muhammed Nemil, who has registered one goal and two assists this season, will be expected to lead the attack as the Gaurs look to rediscover their scoring touch after failing to find the net against Jamshedpur in their previous outing. Goa player Udanta Singh also expressed pride in the team’s performances this season and the contribution of the Indian contingent within the squad.

“Especially this season, we're doing much better than other teams. We have only two foreigners, and we've been fighting for the top spot. We've been doing very well with the Indian contingent and with the Indian players coming up from the reserve team. They're also doing well. In my opinion, we're doing great.”

Jamshedpur hope to ride momentum

Jamshedpur will look to continue their momentum in the title race when they host Bengaluru. The Men of Steel are currently second in the standings with 21 points and could move to the top of the table with a win. Bengaluru, meanwhile, are seventh with 17 points and have the opportunity to climb at least two places with all three points.

Jamshedpur head into the fixture after a 2-0 victory against Goa, with Rei Tachikawa and Madih Talal scoring in the win. Bengaluru, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in their previous outing and are without a win in their last four matches, recording one defeat and three draws during that period.

Bengaluru hold the advantage in the overall head-to-head record between the two sides in the Indian Super League, having won seven of the 16 meetings. Jamshedpur have registered five victories, while four matches have ended in draws. Bengaluru have also scored 22 goals in these encounters compared to Jamshedpur’s 16.

The previous meeting between the two teams, played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on February 9, ended in a 3-0 victory for Bengaluru through goals from Édgar Méndez and Alberto Noguera, who scored twice. With three points crucial in the context of the title race, Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle is likely to rely on the attacking combination of Raphaël Messi Bouli, who has two goals and one assist this season, and Mohammed Sanan, who has scored three times in the campaign so far.

Ahead of the contest, Coyle stressed the importance of focusing on performances during the closing phase of the season. “There's certainly going to be twists and turns, but we want to concentrate on what we can control. And what we control is two big performances, looking to win two tough games and see where that takes us. So, yeah, it's an exciting time. It always is when you come at the business end of the season.”

In midfield, Nikola Stojanović and Madih Talal, both with four goal involvements each, will be central to Jamshedpur’s chance creation.

Centre-back Pratik Chaudhari also backed the younger members of the squad to handle the challenge of facing experienced players such as Sunil Chhetri.

“The younger boys that we have... they are good human beings, but they are very competitive. So I don't think they would have any psychological barrier... With all due respect, they will have the respect that they are legends of the game. But yeah, once the whistle blows, they will be there to give their best.”

For the Blues, an attacking approach will likely be necessary as they seek to end their winless run. Bengaluru head coach Pep Muñoz stressed the importance of improvement in both penalty areas ahead of the contest.

“Obviously, we have to be better in both boxes. We have to defend much better. We are also improving the pressing mechanism. But yeah, we have to be more effective defending the box and defending the sides, and also more aggressive when we finish the play, more accurate.”

Brian Sanchez, who has scored four goals this season while operating behind the forward line, will be a key figure in the final third.

Up front, Ryan Williams, who has contributed two goals and one assist, will be expected to combine with Chhetri, who has scored twice in the league so far.

Defender Naorem Roshan Singh also emphasised the need for greater defensive consistency and cutting out individual mistakes. “As a player, we have to avoid some silly mistakes in defence. And personally, I also made some mistakes in the previous game that I could have avoided. So if we can avoid those silly mistakes, we will be good, and we will be more consistent for the team.”

--IANS

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