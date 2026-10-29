ISL 2026-27: Unbeaten NorthEast United face Bengaluru FC test in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Unbeaten Northeast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 clash in Guwahati on Friday, with both sides looking to maintain their positive starts to the season.

The Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC in their previous outing, while Bengaluru registered a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, with Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perović finding the net.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali stressed that his team must approach every match with a winning mentality rather than prioritising defensive solidity. He also backed Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie to take the next penalty despite missing from the spot against Odisha.

“I prefer to win 4-3. I don’t want 0-0. I want to win. If there is a penalty tomorrow, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take it. There is no doubt about it,” Benali said on the eve of the match.

Ajaraie had struck the post with a penalty deep into stoppage time against Odisha, denying NorthEast United a chance to secure all three points.

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh will be another key figure for the Highlanders as they prepare to face a Bengaluru side that has scored five goals in its opening two matches. NorthEast United have conceded just once in their first three games, making defensive organisation and composure in possession important against the visitors’ pressing approach.

Bengaluru head coach Pep Muñoz acknowledged NorthEast United’s clear playing identity and tactical flexibility but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to exploit spaces while maintaining control. “They have an identity, some patterns that they like to create and a clear style of play,” Muñoz said, adding that Bengaluru were prepared to face either a back four or a back five.

Midfielder Lalremtluanga Fanai said the team must remain focused on the next challenge despite their unbeaten start. “We need to focus on the next game. It’s not about losing or winning; we want to keep going and show what we can do,” Fanai said.

The two sides last met in February 2026, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Braian Sánchez gave the hosts the lead before substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia equalised for NorthEast United in the second half.

Munoz said his squad were in good spirits after having a break during Gameweek 3, while NorthEast United also have a healthy roster ahead of the contest.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

--IANS

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