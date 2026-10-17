October 17, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026-27: Thoi Singh’s late equaliser helps Inter Kashi hold Odisha FC

ISL 2026-27: Thoi Singh’s late equaliser helps Inter Kashi hold Odisha FC (Credit: ISL)

Pune, Oct 17 (IANS) Thoi Singh scored a late equaliser as Inter Kashi fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Odisha took the lead in the 56th minute through an own goal by Inter Kashi defender Pratik Chaudhari, but Thoi struck late in the second half to deny the visitors all three points.

Both teams created opportunities in the opening half but failed to find the breakthrough. Inter Kashi threatened through Sajad Parray and Wayne Vaz in the early stages, with Parray’s left-footed attempt from outside the box going wide. Vaz also missed the target after receiving a pass from Jitendra Singh.

Odisha responded with attacking moves of their own, as Rahim Ali saw his effort from the left side of the penalty area blocked in the 22nd minute. The visitors continued to pose a threat from set pieces, while Rahim had another chance in first-half stoppage time but sent his shot wide.

The teams went into the half-time break goalless despite creating opportunities at both ends.

Inter Kashi began the second half positively, with Rosenberg Gabriel and Vaz attempting to test the Odisha defence. However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when Chaudhari inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 56th minute.

Odisha came close to extending their advantage in the 76th minute when Mahmoud Eid connected with a pass from Lalrinfela Khiangte. However, Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes made a timely save to keep his side in contention.

The hosts continued to push for an equaliser and were rewarded late in the match. Following a set-piece situation, Thoi found space in the centre of the box and fired a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1.

Inter Kashi looked for a winner in the closing stages, but Aritra Das’s direct free-kick sailed high and wide. Neither side could find another goal as the contest ended in a draw, with Inter Kashi rescuing a point after falling behind.

--IANS

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