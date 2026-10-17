ISL 2026-27: NorthEast United face tactical test against Kerala Blasters

Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) NorthEast United FC will look to build on their winning start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, with head coach Juan Pedro Benali cautioning his players against complacency.

Both teams enter the Gameweek 2 encounter after victories in their respective opening matches. NorthEast United edged past Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 with a late winner, while Kerala Blasters registered a convincing 2-0 victory against Inter Kashi at the Balewadi Stadium.

Benali acknowledged the quality of Kerala’s squad under head coach Ashley Westwood and described the contest as a tactical battle, while stressing the need for his team to remain focused and continue improving.

“It’s like a game of chess. Ashley is a very good coach, talented and smart. These are the first steps of a long marathon. We need to stay focused, be humble, be down to earth, work more and try not to make mistakes,” Benali said on the eve of the match.

Although pleased with his team’s performance in the season opener, the NorthEast United coach emphasised that the Highlanders must maintain their discipline and work ethic as they seek to build early-season momentum.

Westwood, meanwhile, highlighted NorthEast United’s tactical flexibility and said Kerala Blasters would need to remain organised to counter the hosts’ approach. He also acknowledged that his team still needed time to develop its preferred style of play following a short preparation period and the arrival of new players.

Reflecting on Kerala’s opening win against Inter Kashi, Westwood admitted that his side had room for improvement in defence despite keeping a clean sheet.

“We didn’t really have a good game at the back (against Inter Kashi), but we kept a clean sheet, so it was a good start to the season. "We're trying to improve because new players have come in, and we’re trying to help each other at the back,” Westwood said.

Kerala Blasters will aim to carry their winning momentum into Sunday’s fixture before returning to their home ground to face Mumbai City FC the following week.

The match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

--IANS

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