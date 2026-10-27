ISL 2026-27: FC Goa look to regain momentum against Sporting Delhi

Margao, Oct 27 (IANS) FC Goa return to Indian Super League 2026-27 action on Wednesday as they host Sporting Club Delhi, who are searching for their first points after two consecutive defeats.

FC Goa have played just once in the league so far, drawing 1-1 with Chennaiyin FC, and will be eager to rediscover their rhythm after a spell away from domestic action that ended in an exit from the AFC Challenge League.

Head coach Gouramangi Singh stressed the importance of returning with a win, insisting his side must show the same intensity, commitment and concentration they expect of themselves.

“Every game is important. Our game against Delhi is particularly important for us. Since we are back now (from Asian competition), we want to start with a win,” he said.

Forward Christian ‘Chiki’ Borrego has been in good scoring form, finding the net in his last four games across competitions. However, the attacker is focused on the team’s results rather than his individual tally.

“I prefer scoring goals for getting wins,” he said.

Sporting Club Delhi, however, will be no pushovers. Their opening two matches have followed a similar pattern: they led Bengaluru FC 2-1 at half-time before losing 3-2, then took a 1-0 lead against Mohun Bagan Super Giant before suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Despite those results, head coach Tomasz Thorez remains confident in his side’s performances.

“I am very happy with the performance of the team. I think we played a very good game. We repeated what was a very good first-half performance in Bengaluru. We were dangerous and created a lot of chances against a strong opponent, but unfortunately we couldn't score more goals.”

Defender Clarence Fernandes acknowledged the need to see games through after SCD let leads slip in both outings. “We should know how to hold the lead,” he said

The fixture also marks a return to familiar surroundings for SCD defender Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, who previously represented FC Goa.

The Gaurs won the sides’ last meeting 1-0 in February, with Dejan Dražić scoring the winner.

Bob Jackson Raj is expected to be available for Goa, while Harsh Patre and Aakash Sangwan are set to be sidelined for a while.

--IANS

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