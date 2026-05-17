May 17, 2026 1:02 AM हिंदी

Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's birthday with their 'little angel' & 'Happy Birthday Papa' cake

Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's birthday with their 'little angel' & 'Happy Birthday Papa' cake

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif marked husband Vicky Kaushal's first birthday with their 'little angel' Vihaan with a heartfelt post.

The 'Namastey London' actress took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of lovely pictures with the birthday boy, while their little munchkin also made an appearance.

Katrina further dropped a picture of the 'Chhaava' actor's birthday cake with "Happy Birthday Papa" written on it.

Reflecting on their beautiful journey together over the years, she penned on social media, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy….Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel …. My heart is full and grateful …(sic)".

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress also praised Vicky for being her constant support, while maintaining a lot of patience and attempting to answer all her queries.

Lauding him as a person, she added, "Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …. (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all.“What if” situations in general and everything else in between … "

Revealing her birthday wish for her husband, Katrina concluded the post saying, "For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start".

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot back in 2021 in a private yet beautiful ceremony. The lovebirds welcomed their firstborn, a son, on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

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