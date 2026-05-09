May 09, 2026 9:23 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan drops to second in title race after against FC Goa

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan drops to second in title race after against FC Goa (Credit: X/ISL)

Margoa, May 9 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced a major setback in the Indian Super League title race after a 1-1 draw with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday evening. This result dropped the Mariners to second place, behind East Bengal on goal difference.

Both teams entered the match concerned about the tough weather in Goa. The 5 PM kick-off raised worries about the oppressive heat and humidity. However, overcast skies and intermittent rain created much better conditions, letting the game be played at a lively pace.

The first half was closely contested. Goa, despite using only two foreign players, matched Mohun Bagan’s intensity and organization. Neither team managed to take full control, but both had some promising moments.

Mohun Bagan had the first clear chance right after the restart. Liston Colaco sent a dangerous pass from the left flank to Jason Cummings, but Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari denied the striker’s shot.

Goa quickly responded with a dangerous set-piece situation. A floated delivery from Sandesh Jhingan led to confusion in the Mohun Bagan penalty area. The loose ball reached Dejan Drazic, whose low shot was brilliantly blocked by Tom Aldred.

The breakthrough came in the 55th minute due to a costly defensive mistake by Goa. Jhingan mishandled a loose backpass in his own half, allowing Jamie Maclaren to take advantage. The striker kept his cool and sent his shot past the goalkeeper, putting Mohun Bagan in the lead.

However, Goa pulled off a stunning equalizer in the 67th minute. Substitute Ronny Wilson got the ball from Drazic on the right flank and attempted what looked like a cross. Instead, the ball curled perfectly into the far corner, leaving Vishal Kaith stunned.

Mohun Bagan had a late chance to grab a victory when Sahal Abdul Samad sent a low cross to Cummings during a quick counterattack. Unfortunately, the Australian forward shot over the bar.

Aside from the dropped points, concerns about Brazilian winger Robson Robinho are growing. Aside from a strong performance against Mohammedan Sporting and his goal against NorthEast United FC, Robinho has had trouble consistently impacting matches in his debut season.

This inconsistency has brought back discussions about Mohun Bagan’s attacking strategy. Last season, the combination of Manvir Singh on the right wing and Liston on the left created balance and fluidity. This season, coach Sergio Lobera has often moved Liston to the right to make room for Robinho on the left, a tactical change that has not yet proven effective.

Interestingly, Mohun Bagan looked more dangerous once Lobera switched back to the previous system in the second half. Robinho was substituted, Manvir returned to the right wing, and Liston moved back to his natural position on the left. This change immediately improved the visitors’ attacking rhythm.

The long 19-day break before the match also seemed to affect Mohun Bagan’s sharpness. The Mariners had not played since their April 19 game against NorthEast United due to scheduling issues related to elections in West Bengal, causing a long pause in the league.

With East Bengal now level on points and the Kolkata derby coming up on May 17, the Mariners can hardly afford another setback in this decisive final stretch of the season.

--IANS

hs/

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