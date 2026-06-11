June 11, 2026 3:09 AM हिंदी

Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth reveals daughter Veda's face on her 1st birthday

Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth reveals daughter Veda's face on her 1st birthday

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Popular television couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth revealed their daughter Veda's face on her 1st birthday this Wednesday.

Taking to their official Instagram handles, Ishita and Vatsal treated the fans with some adorable family photos in a joint post captioned, "And just like that, she is one. Happy Birthday, Veda. (sic)"

The glimpses from her first birthday bash show Veda dressed in a beautiful yellow dress, with two adorable ponytails on each side.

Both Ishita and Vatsal chose to twin in blush-blue colors for their daughter's special day.

We could also see a cartoon-themed birthday cake in the album.

Before this, while the parents were sharing glimpses of their little one on social media, they used to cover her face with a heart emoji.

In December last year, Ishita and Vatsal celebrated their daughter Veda's "Annaprashan" ceremony, giving the little munchkin her first taste of rice.

Both Ishita and Vatsal's parents were also a part of the traditional ceremony.

"Veda’s first taste of rice, wrapped in blessings, love, and tradition. Bengali Annaprashan," the post was captioned.

Talking about their love journey, Ishita and Vatsal first met on the set of the popular television show, "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar". After being in a relationship for some time, these two finally tied the knot in 2017.

The lovebirds embraced parenthood for the first time back in July 2023, as they welcomed their son Vaayu.

Vatsal and Ishita became parents for the second time to baby girl, Veda in June this year.

Announcing the arrival of their daughter on social media, they uploaded a photo that showed Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and little Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the family.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," they captioned the post.

--IANS

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