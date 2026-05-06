Ishaan Khatter's next with 'Gullak' director Palash Vaswani called 'Jugaadu'

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter is gearing up to entertain movie buffs yet again with his first comic caper, "Jugaadu".

The 'Homebound' actor has joined forces with "Gullak" and "Bada Naam Karenge" fame director Palash Vaswani for his next.

Aside from Ishaan, the project will also see popular Punjabi actress Tania as the leading lady. "Jugaadu" will mark Tania's entry into Bollywood.

Going by the reports, the mahurat ceremony for the drama took place on 30 April this year in Mumbai. The primary schedule of the movie is expected to begin in Punjab later this month.

Sharing his professional update on social media, Ishaan wrote on his official Instagram handle, “Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU (sic).”

The 'Dhadak' actor further stated that "Jugaadu" will be his primary attempt at comedy.

"My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon," he went on to add.

Ishaan also dropped a picture of himself with his face partially covered with a clapperboard with details of the project mentioned on it.

Headlined by Ishaan and Tania, the core cast of the movie also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and Nirmal Rishi in prominent roles.

Jointly produced by Ramesh Taurani, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Jaya Taurani under the banners of Tips Films and Baweja Studio, the camera work of the movie is being handled by Rangarajan Ramabadran.

Meanwhile, Ishaan last graced the screen in 2025 with "Homebound", which also featured Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions, "Homebound" was one of the 15 films shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

It is a cinematic adaptation of a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer.

--IANS

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