Ishaan Khatter gives clarity on his religion, shares his belief system

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter seems to have been in a jovial mood during his recent “Ask Me Anything” session on his social media account.

Ishaan was seen tapping onto his witty yet mature side after being asked about his religion during a recent AMA session.

Sharing a picture of the interaction on his social media stories, a fan was seen questioning over his religion.

The fan wrote, "Your religion, I mean I am getting confused."

Instead of offering a conventional answer, the actor came up with a humourous yet intense line that blended references from multiple faiths. He wrote, "Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh."

Ishaan quickly followed up the light humour with a more intense and mature approach. He wrote, "Nature, kindness, humanity, creation.”

Alongside the caption, he shared a scenic photograph of himself standing amidst a picturesque landscape featuring hot-air balloons.

For the uninitiated, Ishaan’s mother, veteran actress and classical dancer Neelima Azeem, was raised in a Muslim family, while his father, actor Rajesh Khattar, is a Punjabi Hindu.

For the unaware, Ishaan is also the half-brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. Both Ishaan and Shahid share the same mother, Neelima Azeem, while Shahid is the son of her first husband, acclaimed actor Pankaj Kapur.

Ishaan began his journey in cinema at a young age and first appeared as a child actor in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'.

In 2017, he made his debut with filmmaker Majid Majidi's drama 'Beyond the Clouds'.

He was later seen in movies like 'Dhadak', opposite Janhvi Kapoor, 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Pippa' and others.

Most recently, Ishaan was seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound', which also featured Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film went onto garner international attention during its festival run and was considered a strong awards contender, though it did not make it to the final Oscar shortlist.

'Homebound' received widespread appreciation for its storytelling and performances.

–IANS

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