Isha Malviya reflects on hardships ahead of Bollywood debut with ‘Tum Mere Ho’, says ‘an outsider got a chance’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Isha Malviya opened up about her emotions ahead of her Bollywood debut with “Tum Mere Ho.”

She said she feels nervous but is happier and more excited about getting an opportunity to make it to the big screen as an outsider. Speaking about her journey, Isha told IANS that the struggles she faced in life, along with the sacrifices made by her parents, had played an important role in bringing her to this milestone.

“I'm nervous, of course, I'm scared, it's my debut. But I'm happier than nervous and excited that finally an outsider got a chance to be there on the big screen,” she said.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant added that she considers herself fortunate to have reached this stage after a long journey. She also reflected on the hard work she had put in over the years and the difficulties her parents had faced to support her dreams.

“I consider myself very lucky. And I feel that the hard work I have done so far, the hardships I have faced in life, the problems my parents have faced to get me to where I am today, all of that is now coming to fruition. And the result is that I am going to make my Bollywood debut with Tum Mere Ho. So, I am very happy,” Isha added.

Malviya further shared that she was still coming to terms with the reality of her big-screen debut, admitting that the experience sometimes felt like a dream. “And even now, to tell you the truth, I don't know if it's happening for real or a dream, but when I see them standing next to me, it feels like it's real,” she said.

Talking about the film, the actress said she hoped it would appeal to audiences looking for simple romantic stories. She pointed out that viewers often complain about the lack of good films and the excessive violence and bloodshed in cinema, while expressing a desire to see more romance on screen. “So I think what he said very well, that we complain a lot as an audience, that good films are not coming, there is a lot of violence, a lot of bloodshed, where is romance, where is a simple love story? So this is it. Tum Mere Ho we brought it for you.”

“Tum Mere Ho” also stars Gurmeet Choudhary. Directed by Ashish Panda, the musical film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

--IANS

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